NYPD identify woman fatally struck while getting out of car on Belt Parkway

The NYPD has identified the woman who was fatally struck by another car while getting out of her own on the Belt Parkway early Sunday morning.

Police say just past 3 a.m., 56-year-old Emma Risper, of Pennsylvania, got out of a car in the middle of ongoing traffic. News 12 is told she was the driver and both her son and daughter were in the car at the time.

The car that hit her did not stop, but police say it's unknown if that driver was even aware that they hit someone.

No arrests have been made.