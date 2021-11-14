ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Our Lives: Racial disparities in medical care

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UMAI_0cwWhXCJ00

In Our Lives, News 12's Gwen Edwards talks to Dr. Johnnie Lee, a global medical affairs leader-HIV for Johnson & Johnson, about how minorities are experiencing disparities in the health care system.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Woman faces murder charge in August shooting of Crown Heights mother

A woman accused of shooting and killing another woman in August has been brought back to Brooklyn to face a murder charge. Police say Claudia Banton shot and killed Delia Johnson on Aug. 4. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras. The graphic video shows a woman, who police say...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC News

March of Dimes report highlights racial disparities in premature births

A new study from the March of Dimes is highlighting the racial disparities around premature births, saying the U.S. is “among the most dangerous of developed nations for childbirth, particularly for communities of color.” President and CEO of March of Dimes, Stacey D. Stewart, joins News NOW to discuss what the study found and how the U.S. can improve the health of mothers and babies across the country. Nov. 15, 2021.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disparities#Medical Care
abovethelaw.com

Law Firm Billing Rates Reveal Ingrained Racial And Gender Disparities

For all the laudable efforts firms make in improving diversity and inclusion, the scoreboard still shows a massive deficit. The relative dearth of diversity among equity partners — and the troubling trend of using the income partner moniker to disguise attorneys as “partners” without affording them the actual benefits of the title — remain pernicious obstacles in law firm culture. And obstacles that compound upon themselves by limiting mentorship and support from up-and-coming candidates among the associate ranks. Firms by and large haven’t shown much capacity to address the issue and when a behemoth corporation tried to get at the problem from the client-side, he was ousted within months.
ECONOMY
Dallas News

A Black doctor at UT Southwestern speaks out on health care’s racial bias: ‘Our hands are not clean’

Different people get different health care, and that can vary by race, gender and more. And it can make a big difference in outcomes. Dr. Quinn Capers, an interventional cardiologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, has long studied racial disparities and bias, especially among doctors and nurses. He likes to explain the concepts by starting with his own specialty.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Joint Commission's new recommendations address disparities, quality of care

The Joint Commission outlined new recommendations to address disparities in healthcare in the 64th issue of the Sentinel Event Alert. The Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.-based healthcare accreditor's Nov. 10 newsletter summarizes strategies for healthcare and human services organizations in all settings as they begin to address disparities within their systems. It aims to guide organizations as disparities are addressed as focal points of patient safety improvement.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
Dallas News

Medical City’s new partnership re-creates hospital care in patients’ living rooms

North Texas hospital system Medical City Healthcare is partnering with a home health care company to bring hospital room-level care to patients’ living rooms, a move that could signal a shift in how medical care is administered in the future. Plano-based Resilient Healthcare provides medical services such as around-the-clock remote...
PLANO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Racial disparities in kids' vaccinations are hard to track

The rollout of COVID-19 shots for elementary-age children has exposed another blind spot in the nation’s efforts to address pandemic inequalities: Health systems have released little data on the racial breakdown of youth vaccinations, and community leaders fear that Black and Latino kids are falling behind. Only a handful of...
KIDS
foxbaltimore.com

Tackling disparities in hospice care

According to The National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization, about 82% of medicare decedants who elected hospice in 2018 were white, compared to 8.2% for African Americans, and 6.7% for Hispanics. Grief counselor and community engagement specialist at Gilchrist, Wayman Scott, talks about the reason behind this disparity.
HEALTH SERVICES
reviewofoptometry.com

Eye Care Disparities Found in Black and Hispanic Glaucoma Patients

Structural obstacles that keep minority patients out of eye care offices leads to higher rates of glaucoma, study finds. Photo: Getty Images. The type of care an individual with glaucoma receives may be tied to their race, suggesting disparities exist among certain minority populations in the United States, a new study in Ophthalmology reports.
HEALTH
thelandcle.org

Reflection: Racial disparities still plague health care. The fact that I’m writing about it in 2021 is telling.

Calling out racial disparities does not equate to neglecting progress made toward greater racial equity. Yet, as it almost always seems to in conversations about institutional racism, that point of contention came up on Monday night during a roundtable discussion about medical mistrust and healthcare disparities hosted by Universal Health Aid of Cleveland. It’s a group of Case Western Reserve University students who brought in myself along with Karen Mulloy, a professor at Case’s school of medicine; Yvonka Hall, the executive director of the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition; Jessica Kelley, a sociology and public health professor at Case; and David Miller, the associate dean at Case’s school of applied social sciences.
HEALTH SERVICES
Times Union

How Virtual Care Can Close Healthcare Disparities

It’s no secret that healthcare access is unevenly distributed — a problem compounded both by location (rural areas being notoriously underserved) and its high cost. This dilemma is compounded by the fact that those working at jobs that don’t include health insurance may not be able to afford adequate service, and that visits to specialists and prescription medications are often so expensive that, even with coverage, patients may not be able to afford the co-pays on top of premiums they already pay.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthleadersmedia.com

U.S. Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities Widespread, New Report Shows

A report from The Commonwealth Fund finds disparities in health outcomes, healthcare access, and quality and use of healthcare services. — Anew report from The Commonwealth Fund finds that racial and ethnic health disparities exist in every state of the country. Health equity has emerged as a pressing issue in...
HEALTH
American Academy of Pediatrics

Study: All states have racial/ethnic health disparities

Health care systems in every state have racial and ethnic disparities, according to a new report. Researchers from The Commonwealth Fund, a private, nonprofit foundation, found these disparities are rooted in long-standing racist policies and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The scorecard finds that health equity does not exist in...
HEALTH SERVICES
wshu.org

Connecticut's plan to tackle racial health disparities

A new commission is the result of a bill declaring racism a public health crisis in Connecticut. LIPA loses millions on Tropical Storm Henri, an electric supplier in Connecticut is in violation of state law, and removing controversial statues -- progress, or historical amnesia?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

New study identifies stark health care disparities for Black Pennsylvanians

A new report found “deep-seated racial and ethnic health inequities” in every state, including Pennsylvania, where the mortality rate for Black infants was more than twice the rate for white infants. In addition to infant mortality rates, the Commonwealth Fund study identified a number of other health care inequities based...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 12

News 12

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy