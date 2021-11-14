Our Lives: Racial disparities in medical care
In Our Lives, News 12's Gwen Edwards talks to Dr. Johnnie Lee, a global medical affairs leader-HIV for Johnson & Johnson, about how minorities are experiencing disparities in the health care system.
In Our Lives, News 12's Gwen Edwards talks to Dr. Johnnie Lee, a global medical affairs leader-HIV for Johnson & Johnson, about how minorities are experiencing disparities in the health care system.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0