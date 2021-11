HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker Men's Basketball dropped its home opener to Livingstone Tuesday night (Nov. 16) by a score of 91-82. The Cobras jumped out to a 17-7 lead through six minutes of play, before Livingstone closed the gap to six points in the next three minutes. The lead would fluctuate over the next few minutes, before the Cobras stretched their lead to 12 with seven minutes to play in the half. Livingstone would rally to within three with just over a minute to play in the half, before Coker would take a 48-45 lead to the break.

HARTSVILLE, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO