Erie County, PA

Erie Fire Department battles vacant house fire on West 20th Street

By Rick Liebel
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

The Erie Fire Department made quick work out of a vacant house fire on West 20th Street on November 14th.

According to Erie County 911, the fire was called in at 1:50 p.m. at 1014 West 20th Street.

Once on scene, the Erie County Fire Department found fire and smoke coming from both the second floor and attic.

Police respond to overnight shooting on West 26th Street

The Erie fire inspector was called to the scene to investigate the cause.

Related
YourErie

Erie Police investigate Friday night incident on Crestmont Avenue

Erie Police detectives are investigating a possible assault that could have led to a shooting late on Friday night. Crews were called to the 4100 block of Crestmont Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday November 19th. The initial report was for an assault that allegedly took place at the location. Later on responders came […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Autopsy underway for victim of Wed. night shooting on E. 13th St.

City of Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting that claimed a woman’s life. According to EPD, the shooting took place on East 13th Street between Ash and Reed Streets around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was a 33-year-old woman who has not yet been identified. The victim was reportedly sitting in the passenger […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two people charged, victim identified in fatal shooting on E. 13th St

Erie Police identifying two suspects accused in the fatal shooting of a woman along East 13th Street on Wednesday night. One suspect has been arraigned and there is an arrest warrant out for the other suspect. According to City of Erie Police, 39-year old Darryl Gates is being accused of opening fire at 33-year old […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police confirm Erie connection of identified victim from McKay Bay case in Florida

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny has confirmed that the body recently found in McKay Bay in Florida has been identified as Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Overholts grew up and attended school in Erie, Pennsylvania. Records showed however that the victim most recently lived in Lutz, Florida. It was reported earlier that Overholts’ remains were discovered near the […]
FLORIDA STATE
YourErie

One person dead after shooting takes place on East 13th Street

One person is dead following a shooting that took place in the City of Erie on November 17th. This shooting took place on East 13th Street between Ash and Reed Streets around 8:15 p.m. Neighbors in the area have reported that they heard several loud gunshots and police are now speaking to witnesses to try […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Dedication ceremony held Thursday to honor two fallen Erie Police officers

A dedication ceremony is held in the Renaissance Building lobby honoring two fallen Erie Police officers. On November 18, 1949, Sergeant Leo Waldinger and Patrolman Walter May were shot and killed while responding to a call about a hostage takeover at the G. Daniel Baldwin building, now known as the Renaissance Centre. Although the tragedy […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police Department looking to receive millions from American Rescue Plan

The Erie Police Department could potentially receive millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan money. Chief Dan Spizarny presented a plan in front of Erie City Council to use $14,419,000 to add new officers and more equipment party due to staffing shortages. $6,000,000 would go towards adding six new officers who have specialized training […]
ERIE, PA
