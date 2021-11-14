Erie Fire Department battles vacant house fire on West 20th Street

The Erie Fire Department made quick work out of a vacant house fire on West 20th Street on November 14th.

According to Erie County 911, the fire was called in at 1:50 p.m. at 1014 West 20th Street.

Once on scene, the Erie County Fire Department found fire and smoke coming from both the second floor and attic.

The Erie fire inspector was called to the scene to investigate the cause.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.