Four Pittsburgh Penguins players, including Sidney Crosby, removed from COVID-19 protocols

WASHINGTON — Four players for the Pittsburgh Penguins, including team captain Sidney Crosby, were removed from COVID-19 protocols on Sunday.

Crosby, as well as defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel will be available to play in Sunday’s game against division rival the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Forward Drew O’Connor, defensemen P.O. Joseph and Juuso Riikola and goaltender Louis Domingue have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

Crosby, 34, has appeared in one game for Pittsburgh this season after missing the first seven games of the season following offseason surgery. In 60 career games versus Washington, Crosby has accumulated 80 points (28G-52A), which is the most points scored against the Capitals among all active players in the NHL.

Dumoulin, 30, has dressed for eight games with the Penguins this season, notching one assist. This season, Pittsburgh has picked up points in five of the eight games he has dressed (3-3-2). A veteran of seven-plus seasons, Dumoulin has recorded 97 points (15G-82A) in 396 games.

Pettersson, 25, has one goal, three assists, four points and a team-best plus-7 in nine games this year. The 6-foot-3, 177-pound blueliner had a career-high three points (1G-2A) and plus-5 on Oct. 23 versus Toronto.

Ruhwedel, 31, has played in nine games this season and is plus-1. A native of San Diego, California Ruhwedel has appeared in 196 career NHL games, notching seven goals, 20 assists and 27 points.

