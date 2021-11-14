ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LIVE UPDATES: Jaguars take on the Colts in Indianapolis

By Bailey Husker - Action News Jax
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL last week...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts broadcast map

The last time the Buffalo Bills hosted the Indianapolis Colts, 6,700 football-starved fans poured into Bills Stadium to watch Buffalo earn their first home playoff win in a quarter of a century with a 27-24 victory in a 2020 AFC Wild Card game on Jan. 9, 2021. Fast forward ten...
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Jaguars Showdown

Week 10 in the NFL brings us a classic AFC South battle. While the game may not draw a national audience or much attention outside of the two teams’ fanbases, this game holds quite a bit of importance for the home club. The Indianapolis Colts will be taking on the...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Kevin Bowen) Colts HC Frank Reich said OT Braden Smith (elbow) will not practice on Wednesday but is “fairly optimistic” that he will play in Week 10. (Kevin Bowen) Colts K Michael Badgley will continue starting in Week 10 with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Jaguars#Indianapolis#Bills#American Football#The Buffalo Bills 9 6
click orlando

Jaguars vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road this weekend as the team plays against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday. How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM. Which team is favored to win the game? Indianapolis is a 10.5-point Las Vegas favorite. What...
NFL
Tifton Gazette

Jaguars Colts Football

INDIANAPOLIS – Glass half-full: The Indianapolis Colts have won five of their last seven games to get back to .500, and the two losses during that stretch have come in overtime against two of the AFC’s top teams.
NFL
chatsports.com

Insider: 23 things to watch as Colts host Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS—For the second time this season, a Colts team that got off to an ugly 0-3 start has an opportunity to claw its way back to .500 against an AFC opponent. On paper, the Jacksonville Jaguars do not look as dangerous as the Tennessee Titans. But the Colts are well...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Jaguars: Updated injury report in Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) released their updated injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here’s is the updated practice injury report for the Colts on Thursday:. *DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP =...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts’ matchups to watch: Week 10 Vs. Jaguars

The Colts’ pass-rush has been inconsistent at best, and anemic at worst this season, and the loss of Tyquan Lewis only aggravated the issue. Pressure from the edges seems to just disappear every other quarter, DeForest Buckner is double or even triple-teamed on a regular basis, and the Colts don’t like using Grover Stewart so much as a pass rusher. Matt Eberflus will certainly be hoping that both Kwity Paye and Taylor Stallworth can follow up their amazing games against the Jets facing off against a decent offensive line. The Jags have been a solid team in pass protection, which is key for their rookie quarterback.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Will the Colts Take Down the Jaguars? JMV Makes His Week 10 NFL Picks!

Last Week: 5-9 Falcons +9.5 @ Dallas. “I don’t think there is any way the Colts lose this game. If they lose it would be a disaster among multiple fronts for this team.”. Let’s hope the Jaguars surprise win vs the Bills last week put away any thought that the Colts would be able to easily skate by this Sunday! Listen to the full JMV show from Friday if you missed any of it!
NFL
Jaguars.com

Five key plays: Colts 23, Jaguars 17

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser examines five key plays in the Jaguars' 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in a 2021 Week 10 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday. 1. Breakout opener. The Jaguars all week discussed stopping running back Jonathan Taylor, the unquestioned key to...
NFL
FOX59

Jaguars at Colts: What to watch for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4 History lesson Sometimes you just scratch your head and accept something that makes zero sense. Like the Colts/Jaguars series. Here’s where we remind you Jacksonville is 14-42 (.250) since 2018, tied for the […]
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Jacksonville 2-6; Indianapolis 4-5 The Indianapolis Colts' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Jacksonville winning the first 27-20 at home and the Colts taking the second 28-14.
NFL
ESPN

Indianapolis Colts' special teams scores TD on Jacksonville Jaguars off blocked punt

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts' first touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't come on offense. It came on special teams. Colts linebacker and special teams captain Zaire Franklin went basically untouched on the left side of the line, sprawled his body out and blocked Logan Cooke's punt early in the first quarter.
NFL
Woodward News

Colts know better than to overlook Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t need to grab the Indianapolis Colts’ attention, but they did it anyway. With an ugly 9-6 upset victory against the Buffalo Bills last week, Jacksonville (2-6) offered an unnecessary reminder it shouldn’t be overlooked. That never should have been a problem for the Colts (4-5) heading into Sunday’s battle at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.) » Jaguars vs. QBs: 21st (19.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game) The Jaguars are coming off an impressive game in which their defensive front consistently pressured Bills quarterback Josh Allen and held Buffalo's offense to just six points. Wentz, though, has accounted for three touchdowns in each of his last three games; since Week 4, he's one-tenth of a point behind Kyler Murray for the highest passer rating in the NFL. Wentz has also only been sacked three times in his last three games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jaguars draw within 20-17 of Colts

The Colts held a 20-6 lead late in the second quarter. It’s now 20-17. The Jaguars got a 1-yard touchdown run from James Robinson with 10:34 remaining in regulation, and Dan Arnold scored the 2-point conversion on a pass from Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars ended the first half with a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy