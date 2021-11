Texas began this season with a lot of promise, jumping out to an impressive 4-1 record. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, it’s been all downhill since the Red River Showdown. After it blew a 21-point lead in a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma on Oct. 9, Texas came up short the following week against Oklahoma State. It had Baylor on the ropes on Oct. 30, but Steve Sarkisian’s squad blew yet another double-digit lead.

