Cloudy afternoon in the forecast for NYC ahead of evening showers

News 12 meteorologists say the weekend will end with chilly conditions and a chance for rain in the evening.

Sunday afternoon will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures only reaching the 50s.

Tonight, temperatures drop to the upper-30s with a chance of a quick shower.

Partly sunny skies are in Monday's forecast with breezy conditions and temperatures in the upper-40s.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies with temperatures reaching into the upper-40s.

FORECAST

TODAY: Sunshine to start, increasing clouds, with a high near 50. West wind around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A slight chance of quick nuisance showers can roll through after 9pm. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind increasing up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gust as high as 30 mph, low around 37.

TUESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 48, with a low around 42.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 59, low around 51.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of showers from the afternoon into the evening with a low around 42.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.