Cloudy afternoon in the forecast for NYC ahead of evening showers
News 12 meteorologists say the weekend will end with chilly conditions and a chance for rain in the evening.
Sunday afternoon will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures only reaching the 50s.
Tonight, temperatures drop to the upper-30s with a chance of a quick shower.
Partly sunny skies are in Monday's forecast with breezy conditions and temperatures in the upper-40s.
Tuesday will feature sunny skies with temperatures reaching into the upper-40s.
FORECAST
TODAY: Sunshine to start, increasing clouds, with a high near 50. West wind around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: A slight chance of quick nuisance showers can roll through after 9pm. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind increasing up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gust as high as 30 mph, low around 37.
TUESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 48, with a low around 42.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 59, low around 51.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of showers from the afternoon into the evening with a low around 42.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
