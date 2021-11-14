ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Alok Sharma ‘deeply frustrated’ by India and China over coal

By Fiona Harvey in Glasgow and Rowena Mason
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3547sf_0cwWff5z00
‘An agreement we can build on’: Alok Sharma at a news conference in Downing Street.

India and China will “have to explain themselves to poor nations” after watering down the Glasgow climate pact, warned the Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, adding that their actions had left him “deeply frustrated”.

He told the Guardian: “We are on the way to consigning coal to history. This is an agreement we can build on. But in the case of China and India, they will have to explain to climate-vulnerable countries why they did what they did.”

Boris Johnson, the prime minister, also said the Glasgow deal, even with the weaker wording, “sounded the death knell for coal power”. He told a press conference in Downing Street on Sunday: “The conference marked the beginning of the end for coal. For the first time ever, the conference published a mandate to cut the use of coal power.”

In the closing stages of the Cop26 summit, Sharma told the Guardian he feared that the deal would be lost when China and India – both heavily dependent on coal power – attempted to reopen the text of the deal by objecting to a commitment to “phase out” coal.

They proposed instead the slightly weaker “phase down”, which implies that they could still carry on using coal in some way. The commitment, contained in the “cover decision” from the Cop26 summit, does not attach any deadline to the use of coal, but is regarded as significant as it marks the first time such a resolution has been agreed by a UN climate conference.

Sharma accepted the compromise, he said, because “it was my view that otherwise we might end up with no deal at all. We would have lost two years of really hard work, and would have ended up with nothing to show for it for developing countries.”

At the Cop26 summit, the UK as host nation set the goal of “keeping 1.5C alive”, meaning setting a roadmap for the world to cut greenhouse gas emissions by the 45% by 2030 that scientists say is needed to cap global temperature rises at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. That threshold marks the limit of safety, beyond which the impacts of the climate crisis, such as heatwaves, floods, droughts and sea level rises, are likely to become catastrophic and irreversible.

The national plans on emissions set out at the conference would take the world to about 2.4C of heating, according to an analysis presented in Glasgow, but that was expected before the summit began. “People who know Cops say they are not about one big bang solution to climate change, they are a building block,” said Sharma.

At the summit, nations agreed to return next year to revise their national targets in line with the 1.5C goal, which was regarded by most countries as a good outcome.

Johnson acknowledged that his “delight at this progress is tinged with disappointment”. He said some countries were not willing to “go there” to a high level of ambition at the summit, frustrating “those for whom climate change is already a matter of life and death” from vulnerable island nations.

“We can lobby, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do,” he said. “It’s ultimately their decision to make and they must stand by it.”

Sharma told the Guardian, speaking from the train as he returned to London, that he was told during the conference that the commitment he wanted on coal was “never going to get in” the final outcome, so having the commitment present even with watered down language was “important”.

“It wasn’t quite the wording I wanted, but I have been saying for quite some time I want us to consign coal to history [at this Cop]; therefore having this wording about coal is incredibly important,” he said.

Other experts agreed that the “Glasgow package” sent a strong message on coal around the world. Nicholas Stern, the peer and climate economist, said: “The last-minute watering down of this statement is unfortunate but is unlikely to slow down a strong momentum past coal, a dirty fuel of an earlier era.”

John Kerry, the UN climate envoy, was also visibly annoyed, telling journalists afterwards: “Did I appreciate we had to adjust one thing tonight in a very unusual way? No. But if we hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t have a deal. I’ll take ‘phase it down’ and take the fight into next year.

Developing countries told the Guardian the deal reached in Glasgow was “imperfect” but that it contained many good elements.

Milagros de Camps, the deputy environment minister of the Dominican Republic, a member of the Alliance of Small Island States, said: “Although this is far from a perfect text, we have taken important steps forward in our efforts to keep 1.5 alive and deliver the much-needed outcomes on adaptation. We acknowledge it was not an easy task.”

But she said a key developing country demand, for finance to address the “loss and damage” that poor countries have suffered from the impacts of the climate crisis, had not been met. “Instead, what we got was a ‘dialogue’. How is this climate justice?”

Tina Stege, the climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, which chairs the High Ambition Coalition of developed and developing countries at the talks, praised the deal for delivering a doubling of the finance available for poor countries to adapt to the impacts of the climate crisis.

“Countries like mine have to fight for every outcome we get. We did that on adaptation financing, and securing that commitment to double adaptation finance took a huge effort. A year ago many developed countries I spoke to really didn’t understand, I think, why this dominated every speech, meeting, interview by many Pacific Island leaders – we just couldn’t let it go. And in the end we didn’t. I hope that aspect of the package gets the attention it deserves, because it really will provide a lifeline for so many people around the world.”

Some developing country observers were less positive. Mohamed Adow, the director of the Power Shift Africa thinktank in Nairobi, said: “Sadly, this wasn’t a good Cop for developing countries. It was a developed country Cop that reflected developed countries’ priorities.”

Saleemul Huq, the director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development in Bangladesh, accused the UK of failing to ensure strong provisions for loss and damage made it into the final text: “This was absolutely unacceptable as a process for arriving at a decision and has made the Cop outcomes a death sentence for the most vulnerable communities in the most vulnerable developing countries.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

China downgrades diplomatic relations with Lithuania over Taiwan row

China has officially downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania to the “charge d’affaires” level in protest at Taiwan establishing a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Lithuania allowing Taipei to formally open an office using the name Taiwan was a significant diplomatic departure that defied a pressure campaign by Beijing, which tries to keep Taiwan isolated on the global stage.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

UK investigates supplier of NHS PPE over alleged use of forced labour

The government has launched an investigation into one of the NHS’s main suppliers of personal protective equipment over its alleged use of forced labour. Officials at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) are investigating Supermax, which won a £316m contract for 88.5m rubber gloves as the Covid pandemic began to unfold.
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

Elections trump economics in Modi's farm reforms U-turn

Elections trumped the urgency for agricultural reform in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise decision on Friday to repeal new farm laws, economists and political analysts said. Although far from perfect, the three laws passed in September 2020 which Modi now plans to scrap would have made a start at liberalising India's enormous but hugely inefficient farming sector. "The government has made an electoral calculation," Professor Harsh V Pant, an Indian author and analyst, told AFP. Modi "instinctively, intuitively" felt the political costs of his reforms were higher than their economic benefit, he added -- making the subject "untouchable" going forward.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saleemul Huq
Person
John Kerry
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Alok Sharma
AFP

Australia mocks 'silly' China criticism of nuclear subs

Australia on Friday openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny". The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions. Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with The Guardian. "So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.
CHINA
AFP

Climate envoy Kerry voices hope for more US-China cooperation

United States climate envoy John Kerry voiced hope on Friday that Beijing and Washington would work together more closely on the climate emergency after they struck a pact to accelerate action against greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at a forum in Singapore, the former secretary of state emphasised cooperation -- even as the rivals spar over other flashpoint issues such as Taiwan. "I hope that our working together will increase the sharing of data, increase the sharing of options and begin to engage us in a very important dialogue with the top leadership of both of our countries," Kerry said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. "China agreed to work with us to lay out an ambitious -- and those are the words -- ambitious national action plan, which China must submit and begin acting on by COP 27, a year from now," he added.
AGRICULTURE
Birmingham Star

Coal: why China and India aren't the climate villains of COP26

The Glasgow Climate Pact urges countries to "accelerate efforts towards phasing down", rather than "phasing out", coal power that isn't mitigated by carbon capture and storage. This subtle change to the text surfaced at the end of COP26, the latest UN climate change conference, at the insistence of India and China. So are these two countries to blame for the summit's disappointing outcome, as many are suggesting?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Cop26
The Conversation U.S.

After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real: 5 things to watch in 2022

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell far short of the goal to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°F). For large middle-income countries, like India and South Africa, there were signs of progress on investments needed for developing clean energy. In the developed world, countries still have to internalize, politically, that...
ENVIRONMENT
theenergymix.com

China, India Ramp Up Coal to Counter Short-Term Energy Supply Crunch

In the aftermath of the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow, where a last-minute intervention by India led to a weaker declaration calling for coal to be phased down but not out, both India and China are signalling a slower exit from the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel. “Both China and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hngn.com

Australia Says Supporting Taiwan Against China is Vital To Indo-Pacific Security

Australia says supporting Taiwan cannot be avoided despite China's military might, which overshadows even the US in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing, they say, is just waiting for the right moment to strike. When asked about Canberra's action, Australia's defense minister, Peter Dutton, said China could initiate an invasion. But, the big...
POLITICS
hngn.com

China Defends Joining India on Coal "Phase Down" Instead of "Phase-Out" as Beijing Hits Production at All-Time Highs

China defended its decision to join forces with India on coal "phase down" rather than "phase out" at the United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP26 statement in 2021. The Xi Jinping administration has requested that industrialized countries stop using coal first, and that underdeveloped countries receive financial assistance to embrace green technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
madison

'COP26 has been a failure': China, India weaken anti-coal pledge

It is business as usual for global fossil fuel companies in the near-term after the COP26 climate summit approved a deal which said the world needs to "phase down" rather than "phase out" coal use. The UN deal struck in Glasgow for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming, even as coal-reliant countries lobbed last-minute objections on the change in language to "phase down" coal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SciDev.Net

Developing countries ‘deeply frustrated’ by COP26 outcome

Final agreement reached at COP26 after two weeks of negotiations. Observers, delegates decry lack of protection for vulnerable communities. Climate commitments finalised at COP26 will be too little and too late to protect vulnerable communities already living with the impacts of the climate crisis, delegates and observers from around the world have said.
WORLD
mining.com

14 million tonnes a day show why China and India won’t quit coal

There’s a reason India and China defended coal’s future at the Glasgow climate summit: no nations have added more coal-fired power-plant capacity in the past decade than these two major emitters. China and India are currently mining a combined 14 million tons a day of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China rebuffs UK criticism over coal move after climate summit

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China on Mondaypushed back at criticism that it helped weaken language on phasing out coal at the COP26 conference, saying that it had already made "enormous efforts" to reduce coal consumption. COP26 president Alok Sharma said on Sunday that China and India owed developing nations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

China declares coal peak, India readies pollution lockdown days after U.N. climate summit

Chinese officials reported Monday that their coal production surged to its highest level in years, the same day that officials in India’s capital readied a shutdown due to air pollution, a one-two punch from the developing world that showed the difficulty of combating global warming just after the end of a landmark U.N. conference.
WORLD
The Independent

Alok Sharma says he got emotional at Cop 26 summit finale after barely sleeping for three days

Alok Sharma said he was almost reduced almost to tears at the close of the Cop26 climate conference because he had barely slept for three days.Mr Sharma, the summit president, apologised on Saturday for how the deal negotiations concluded with last-minute changes on the wording about coal.The visibly emotional Mr Sharma said he was “deeply sorry” for the way last-minute negotiations had unfolded, after India and China forced a change to the text of the deal agreed in Glasgow on Saturday to water down language on the phaseout of coal power.Addressing delegates, he said: “May I just say to all...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Australian deputy PM mocks Alok Sharma’s emotional reaction at Cop26

Australia’s deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has mocked the British chair of the UN climate summit for becoming emotional about the watering down of language on coal, and for attempting to “shut down industries in other people’s countries”. With the Australian government under pressure for first agreeing to a communique...
INDIA
The Guardian

The Guardian

57K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy