Two People Found Dead In Riverside Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were found dead inside an apartment in Riverside Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Riverside police said around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to 63 Forest Ave. following a report of a possible burglary in the apartment. Upon arrival, officers found two people who were unresponsive.

Riverside Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene where both individuals were pronounced dead. The Riverside Police Department is being assisted by the members of the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force in conducting the investigation.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the Riverside community.

No further information is available.