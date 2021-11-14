ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Jumps To No. 6 In Latest Associated Press Poll

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06oqxx_0cwWfTS900

Notre Dame moved up to No. 6 in the Associated Press College Football poll after its 28-3 victory over Virginia last night. It is the highest Notre Dame has been ranked by the AP all season.

Notre Dame coupled its now five-game win streak with Baylor's 27-14 upset victory over Oklahoma to move up another spot in the latest rankings. That defeat ended a 17-game winning streak for the Sooners, who were ranked No. 4 last week before falling to No. 12 in the most recent poll.

Notre Dame is now ranked sixth in both major polls.

Sixth is the lowest the Irish have been ranked in both polls as well. Oregon (9-1) and Ohio State (9-1) also both moved up a spot due to the Oklahoma loss. Alabama (9-1) leap frogged Cincinnati (10-0) and the Crimson Tide are now No. 2.

Notre Dame finishes the season with Georgia Tech (3-7) and Stanford (3-7).

Michigan (9-1) and Michigan State (9-1) moved to seventh and eighth respectively after wins against Penn State and Maryland. Both teams are ahead of Notre Dame in the College Football Rankings based on last week's results.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
State
Maryland State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Stanford, IN
State
Virginia State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Rankings#Ohio State#American Football#Ap#Baylor#Sooners#Penn State#Irish Breakdown Content
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
OHIO STATE
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
611
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy