Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton’s drive in Brazil one of the best ever seen – Damon Hill

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
Damon Hill hailed Lewis Hamilton’s victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix as among the greatest drives ever seen in Formula One.

On an extraordinary weekend in Sao Paulo, Hamilton overcame a combined 25-place grid penalty to pass rival Max Verstappen and re-ignite his stuttering championship charge.

Hamilton reduced Verstappen’s title lead from 21 to 14 points with three races remaining and 78 points still available.

“That was one of the best drives I have ever seen in F1 by anyone,” said Hill, the 1996 world champion. “Utterly awesome.”

Hamilton, disqualified from qualifying following a rear-wing infringement, drove from last to fifth in Saturday’s sprint race and was then demoted to 10th on the grid following his fifth engine change of the campaign. Only three are allowed.

But Hamilton was up to third by the start of lap five and then fought his way past Verstappen on lap 59 of 71 in one of the best races of the modern era.

Hamilton held the Brazilian flag aloft from his cockpit, before wrapping it around him on the podium, and then paying tribute to his once estranged father, Anthony.

Lewis Hamilton holds a Brazilian flag after his victory (Andre Penner/AP) (AP)

“With the penalties it was the hardest weekend I had,” said Hamilton, 36.

“But my dad reminded me of 2004 when I was in Formula Three in Bahrain and I started 11th and then I finished first so this one is for him.

“I never thought I would be able to close the championship gap because things kept going against us.

“But it just shows for everyone never give up, whatever you are facing. You just have to keep pushing, never stop fighting, and that was my approach this weekend. It feels like the first because I have not won in a long time.”

Indeed, this marked Hamilton’s first triumph since the Russian Grand Prix in September and only his second following August’s summer break.

Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, furious with his driver’s disqualification from qualifying for running a rear wing adjudged to be illegal by the stewards, said on the radio: “Lewis, this is how you overcome a 20-place disqualification.”

Hamilton replied: “It was actually 25, but you are right.”

The British driver will renew his championship fight with Verstappen next weekend on F1’s first visit to Qatar before back-to-back races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi in December.

“We still have a good points lead,” said Verstappen. “Today was damage limitation on a weekend where it was a bit difficult for us.

“But I’m confident that, in the coming races, we will bounce back.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

Red Bull want answers over ‘unraceable’ Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton’s unlikely Brazilian Grand Prix win

Christian Horner has said Red Bull will seek answers over Mercedes’ “unraceable” speed at the Brazilian Grand Prix last weekend.Penalties saw Lewis Hamilton start at the back of the grid for Saturday’s sprint race and in 10th place for Sunday’s main event in Sao Paulo, but the Mercedes driver finished fifth then first across those races to narrow the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen.Verstappen started second in Sunday’s grand prix but quickly overtook Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, leading for much of the race until Hamilton’s impressive performance saw him overtake the Dutchman with 12 laps remaining.From there, defending...
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Damon Hill
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton takes dig at Sergio Perez after podium battle in Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton made a dig at Sergio Perez after their battle for podium positions at the Mexican Grand Prix.Perez tailed Hamilton closely at the climax of the race and finished third, becoming the first Mexican to be on the podium at a home grand prix, and the crowd celebrated for their hero. Perez’s Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen took the win to extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship.Afterwards Hamilton admitted Red Bull simply had too much pace for Mercedes during the race, despite Mercedes locking out the front row of the grid in qualifying, and the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton relishes ‘beautiful’ last lap after taking pole position in Qatar

Lewis Hamilton took a commanding pole position at the first ever Qatar Grand Prix after working long into the night to get the upper hand in his quest to get the better of Max Verstappen and lift an eighth Formula One world title.The reigning champion is currently 14 points behind the Dutchman in the drivers’ championship but won in Brazil last weekend and had the beating of the Red Bull around the Lusail International Circuit.With Mercedes showing their pace advantage in Saturday’s final practice session, Hamilton would storm to pole under the lights in Doha with a time of one...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton’s rainbow helmet at Qatar Grand Prix recognised as ‘incredible act of allyship’

Lewis Hamilton has been praised for “an incredible act of allyship” after wearing a rainbow-coloured helmet ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.Mercedes shared pictures of the seven-time world champion’s protective gear on Friday, with drivers taking part in the first practice session of the weekend.The 36-year-old’s helmet bore the colours of the Progress Pride flag – a banner which includes the traditional rainbow design in addition to a series of coloured chevrons that recognise the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.First look at LH’s new lid. 🌈😍 pic.twitter.com/kpS2YwkKyJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 19, 2021A purple circle on a...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton faces five-place penalty in Brazil after engine change

Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty at Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after his Mercedes team decided to fit a new engine to his car. Mercedes has struggled with engine complications all year and Hamilton has now used five for the season, which is two over the quota of three allowed in the regulations.
MOTORSPORTS
chatsports.com

Lewis Hamilton has Neymar onside ahead of big F1 battle in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton stayed onside with his Brazilian fans on Wednesday by calling up soccer star Neymar ahead of a big weekend for the Briton's bid for a record eighth Formula One championship. The Mercedes driver told reporters he hoped to watch his friend in a World Cup qualifier between five...
SOCCER
Autoweek.com

Lewis Hamilton Quick in Brazil, But Facing Critical Grid Penalty

Lewis Hamilton will start Formula 1’s Sprint in Sao Paulo on Saturday at the head of the field, with arch rival Max Verstappen for company alongside on the front row of the grid. That's the good news for Hamilton. Now, for the other side of the coin. That situation will...
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

Has Lewis Hamilton ever been disqualified in F1 before?

Lewis Hamilton’s championship charge is on the edge as he has been disqualified from qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, but has he ever been disqualified in F1 before?. Hamilton had qualified on pole position for the F1 sprint race on Saturday at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with a healthy margin over title Max Verstappen in second.
MOTORSPORTS
Telegraph

Lewis Hamilton's Brazil comeback was nothing less than a quantum leap - how did he do it?

If it was not the greatest drive of Lewis Hamilton’s life, it was surely the most astounding. Never before at Interlagos had a Formula One car sprung from lower than eighth on the grid to win. That the seven-time world champion managed it from 10th, launching himself to third within 18 laps before sweeping past his implacable nemesis Max Verstappen with 12 to spare, counted among the finest feats of a career that now extends to 101 victories. Damon Hill, typically a measured judge, felt moved to acclaim it as “one of the best drives I’ve ever seen – by anyone.”
MOTORSPORTS
chatsports.com

Lewis Hamilton fined for removing seat belts on slowing down lap in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton has been fined €5,000 and given a €20,000 suspended fine for undoing his seat belt on the slowing down lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Video footage from Hamilton's car showed him remove his shoulder straps to wave to the crowd and pick up a Brazilian flag from a marshal after winning the race from tenth on the grid.
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Formula One: is Lewis Hamilton the man to beat again?

With six winners from four different teams so far, and the World Championship on a knife edge between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, 2021 is set to go down in history as a classic season. True to form, yesterday’s Brazilian Grand Prix didn’t disappoint, and one has to hand it to Lewis and Mercedes for a job well done.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Martin Brundle: Lewis Hamilton fights back after Brazil drama and Max Verstappen's feisty defence

The 2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix was pretty much all about Lewis Hamilton, who was unwittingly in a game of extreme F1 'snakes and ladders'. The intel leading up to the event suggested that Mercedes would introduce a further internal combustion engine into his pool, giving him two motors available for the remaining four races, and that proved to be accurate, along with a five-place grid penalty in Brazil.
MOTORSPORTS
SPORTbible

Red Bull Claim Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes Is A 'Rocket' And Say It Was 'Unraceable' In Brazil

Red Bull have shown they are worried about Lewis Hamilton's pace following his Brazil Grand Prix victory on Sunday, claiming the Mercedes was 'unraceable.'. Hamilton picked up one of his most famous victories, in a career full of them, when he had to overcome what was essentially a 25 place grid penalty and an incident on track with Max Verstappen to keep the world driver's title race alive.
MOTORSPORTS
