UPMC Park now accepting holiday bookings for new stadium club

By Julia Hazel
 6 days ago

UPMC Park will now be accepting holiday bookings for the new UPMC Park stadium club that opened this past summer.

The stadium club can host parties of 25 to 75 guests. The base rental fee for the space is $500 for up to three hours plus pre event set up.

UPMC Park stadium club features a full service bar, five large screen televisions, restrooms, and a kitchen to entertain any part in mind.

For more information about the stadium club, click here.

