ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S., Poland discuss Belarus migrants, Russian aggression -Blinken

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cC5b5_0cwWeX1G00

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Top U.S. and Polish diplomats condemned the treatment of migrants by the Belarusian government in a telephone call on Saturday, the State Department said, and expressed support for Ukraine against Russian military aggression.

"Secretary (Antony) Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for Poland in the face of the Lukashenko regime’s cynical exploitation of vulnerable migrants," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Sunday. "The actions by the Lukashenko regime threaten security, sow division, and aim to distract from Russia’s activities on the border with Ukraine."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Reuters

France says Russia must exert pressure on Belarus

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Russia had to exert pressure on Belarus to end the migrant crisis. “Russia must exert pressure on Belarus,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television, adding that President Vladimir Putin needed to come good on a promise to pressure Belarus during a phone call last week with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Kremlin accuses West of artificially whipping up Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Sunday accused the West of artificially whipping up tensions around Ukraine with repeated statements suggesting Russia was poised to launch an attack on its neighbour and told Washington and its allies to stop a military build-up nearby. U.S. Secretary of State Antony...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Polish#Belarusian#The State Department
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
thecut.com

Say Hello to President Kamala Harris

I suppose it’s fitting that this is the way America got its first woman president — not with an election, but with an ass exam. Today, Joe Biden had a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and needed to undergo anesthesia. So while he was sleeping with a tube up his butt, the power of the presidency was temporarily transferred to Vice-President Kamala Harris. Countries like New Zealand, Germany, Finland, Costa Rica, Thailand, and Denmark have all had female leaders at least once for quite some time now. But hell, yeah, madam (acting) president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Trump-backed Senate challenger Tshibaka says Murkowski has finally 'come clean' on 2022 intentions

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka says she was well prepared for Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska’s reelection announcement last week. Tshibaka, who enjoys the backing and support of former President Trump as she challenges Murkowski, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that the longtime senator’s "been campaigning for months. She just hasn’t been honest about it. It’s nice that she’s finally calling it what it is and she’s come clean in saying she’s actually running for the Senate."
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy