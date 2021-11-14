U.S., Poland discuss Belarus migrants, Russian aggression -Blinken

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Top U.S. and Polish diplomats condemned the treatment of migrants by the Belarusian government in a telephone call on Saturday, the State Department said, and expressed support for Ukraine against Russian military aggression.

"Secretary (Antony) Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for Poland in the face of the Lukashenko regime’s cynical exploitation of vulnerable migrants," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Sunday. "The actions by the Lukashenko regime threaten security, sow division, and aim to distract from Russia’s activities on the border with Ukraine."

