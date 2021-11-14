ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

3 snow leopards with COVID-19 die at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Three snow leopards have died at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska of complications from COVID-19.

The zoo made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday, describing the deaths of the three leopards — named Ranney, Everest, and Makalu— as “truly heartbreaking.”

The zoo began treating the leopards and two Sumatran tigers for the virus last month . The zoo said the tigers, Axl and Kumar, have made a recovery.

Beloved ‘Dolphin Tale’ star Winter died of twisted intestine

The zoo said it remains open to the public and continues to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to humans and animals.

Zoos across the country, including at the St. Louis Zoo and the Denver Zoo , have battled COVID-19 outbreaks among their animals.

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings? Gone are last year’s long lines to get tested, thanks to nearly a year of vaccinations, increased testing supplies and quicker options. But with many Americans unvaccinated and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
