ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cardi B Claps Back At Commentator Who Called Her ‘Mixed’ After Hair Growth Photo: ‘There Is No Such Thing As Bad Hair. All Hair Is Good!’

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeD9G_0cwWdcWE00

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Yesterday, Cardi B took to social media to share a mirror selfie showing off her natural hair growth after adopting a consistent hair routine and the responses to the photo were everything, with many fans admiring Cardi’s natural mane and hoping to achieve similar results. However, some commentators suggested that Cardi could only have achieved hair that healthy because she’s “mixed” and is, therefore “supposed to have long hair” which didn’t sit too well with the rap star.

MUST SEE: Essence Atkins & Golden Brooks Talk Black Love, Sisterhood And Redefining The Leading Lady

After seeing a few mixed comments, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to shut all of the chatter down, posting a series of photos that showed off her years-long hair journey that started when she was just a little girl. “ Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear “you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair”? That’s not true and very misleading,” she wrote. “I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case. Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now. They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true. A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all. now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and tiktok about how to care for our hair better. I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have “BAD HAIR” there’s no such thing as bad hair . and “good” hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

Check out the clap back post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

After posting to Instagram, she then doubled down with the same message on Twitter, reiterating the fact that her long, healthy locs are a result of proper hair maintenance. “ItS gEnEtICS! No it’s proper hair maintenance,” she wrote. “I have a hair texture that requires lots of love and maintenance.This pictures show my hair from childhood,high school & adult hood and since I started takin care of my hair the right way it has grown TREMENDOUSLY!”

Like Cardi said, all hair is good hair, and we love to see her natural hair journey!

Don’t miss…

Cardi B Heats Up The Streets Of Paris In Schiaparelli Cardi B Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

Comments / 99

ch
5d ago

99% of blacks are mixed race. The claim of being black is more for the psychological ego boost of belonging to something of value to replace a lack of individual value, then any legitimate claim of racial purity. Black Americans validate their existence and self worth based on a meaningless claim of racial purity. Pretty silly really.

Reply(17)
18
Prince
4d ago

Look at our entertainment! We got strippers, hoe’s and wanna be gangsters “singing” songs and young generation wants to be just like them. We are doomed!

Reply
9
Queen White
5d ago

my hair is all natural, and I get comments on how beautiful it is, listen rock your naturalness it's beautiful.

Reply(1)
13
Related
HOT 97

How Deep Is Your Love? Cardi B. Eats Offset’s Scab Off His Skin

There’s no denying that Cardi B loves her hubby, Offset. While Cardi B is celebrating her dream home that she and Offset purchased in NYC, Set is busy exposing her for eating his scabs. Cardi took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new property. “These days I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Stole Her Entire Face In New Photos

Cardi B and Offset's three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari takes a lot after both of her parents but in her latest photos, she stole her mother's entire face. As the daughter of rap royalty grows up, she seems to be taking more after her mother, bearing a striking resemblance to the femcee in new pictures posted to Cardi B's Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Good Hair#Long Hair#Natural Hair#Hair Growth
Z107.3

Woman Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Is Rapping Now, Releases Song Called ‘Ma Hair’ – Listen

Earlier this year, Tessica Brown went viral for slathering her hair with Gorilla Glue, and she’s about to go viral again with her new song. Brown, famously known as the Gorilla Glue Girl, is rapping now and has released her first rap song called “Ma Hair” today (Nov. 19). Produced by Phil Valley, the New Orleans-bounce track features the Louisiana woman detailing her horrific ordeal of using Gorilla Glue on her hair after running out of hairspray. TMZ posted a snippet of the single on Nov. 18. You can hear the song in full at the bottom of this post.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Dances In A Crop Top & Sweats For New TikTok 2 Months After Giving Birth — Watch

Cardi B showed off her belly dancing skills in a new TikTok video, and it was remarkable to see how great the rapper’s post-baby body looks. Work it, Cardi B! The 29-year-old rapper dabbled in a sexy belly dancing routine with her sister Hennessy Carolina, 25, in a TikTok video shared on Thursday, Oct. 28. Cardi looked incredible in the footage, taken nearly two months after she gave birth to her son, while dressed in purple sweatpants and a crop top that put her flat tummy on full display. Hennessy, meanwhile, sported white sweatpants and a bright pink crop top for the sibling dance routine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Shows Off Baby Bubbles In New Photos

Summer Walker has a bad case of baby fever. The R&B star has come a long way from demanding that fans stop asking for pictures of her baby with producer London On Da Track. The "Girls Need Love" singer's Instagram is now plastered with photos and videos of the adorable Baby Bubbles, and in her newest set of photos, Summer decides to join the baby dubbed Bubbles.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Has the Cutest Braided Hairstyle

Cardi B's daughter has a new hairstyle, and she's taking after her dad Offset. On Nov. 18, Cardi took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse at Kulture Kiari Chepus' adorable braided hair. In the carousel of photos, Kulture models her new look, which features two very long braids...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
446
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy