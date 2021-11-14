Police respond to crash involving pedestrian on 16th St, Pacific Ave in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Virginia Beach Sunday afternoon.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to police dispatch, they got the call for the crash around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Officials confirmed one vehicle was involved.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries sustained.

No further information has been released.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.