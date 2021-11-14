ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Police respond to crash involving pedestrian on 16th St, Pacific Ave in Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Virginia Beach Sunday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, they got the call for the crash around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Officials confirmed one vehicle was involved.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries sustained.

No further information has been released.

Comments / 1

 

WAVY News 10

Family hosting ‘march for justice’ following fatal shooting of former star Landstown football player in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Family members and other community members are holding a ‘march for justice” event following the recent fatal shooting of a former star football player in Chesapeake. The family is holding the “March for Justice” event on Sunday, November 28, at 3 p.m. at the Waverton Apartments in Chesapeake. The shooting occurred […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
