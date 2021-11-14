Mahershala Ali Celebrates First Film Lead Role and Producing Debut at AFI Fest Premiere of 'Swan Song'

Mahershala Ali has been working in film for more than 20 years, has won two Oscars and three SAG Awards, been nominated for four Emmys (and won one), and collaborated with some of the best filmmakers working today, from David Fincher to Barry Jenkins. So when we hop on the phone in early November and he tells me that Swan Song is his first lead role in a feature film, I don’t believe him. His performances, from the unlikely father figure in Moonlight to the virtuoso pianist in Green Book and the war vet in True Detective, are often the most memorable part of anything he does. He’s the type of actor you can’t take your eyes off of, his performances layered with charm, vulnerability and depth.

