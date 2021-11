Yet another questionable penalty not only took an interception off the board, but also directly resulted in a touchdown in the Saints-Titans game on Sunday. The Saints appeared as if they would get the ball back with two minutes left in the first half — and a chance to take a lead — after New Orleans safety Marcus Williams picked off Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the first play out of the two-minute warning. With the pick coming in the end zone, it would have given the Saints the ball back at their 20-yard line with about 1:54 left to play in the half of a 6-6 game.

