Arby’s launching 80-proof fry-flavored vodkas

By Matthew Knight, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Arby’s curly fries are beloved by fans, and now their flavor is entering the world of spirits.

The fast-food chain is launching two new 80-proof vodkas inspired by its iconic curly fries and newer crinkle-cut variety.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic. The Crinkle Fry Vodka is “a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes,” according to a press release.

“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof,” said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing officer of Arby’s. “Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly Fry flavor so Arby’s fans who are of legal drinking age can responsibly enjoy our menu from bag to bottle.”

The company has also partnered with celebrity chef and Arby’s aficionado Justin Sutherland, who created two signature Bloody Mary recipes using both Arby’s Vodkas. The recipes also feature other Arby’s menu items such as Horsey sauce and Arby’s sauce, and include toppers like mozzarella sticks.

Both vodkas will be available in limited quantities on November 18, with a second batch available on November 22. Arby’s fans can purchase a bottle for $59.99, including shipping and handling, at ArbysVodka.com.

The vodka is distilled and bottled by Tattersall Distilling Company and is only available to residents aged 21 and older in California, Connecticut, Washington DC, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, and Wyoming for a limited time.

