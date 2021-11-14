ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Palm oil used in chocolate spreads, cooking oil may fuel cancer spread

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcWFk_0cwWbvpX00

Experiments on mice found palmitic acid, the main saturated fatty acid in palm oil, promotes mouth cancers and deadly skin melanomas.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Palm Oil Encourages Cancer To Spread Through The Body, Suggests Mouse Study

Pizza, chocolate, cookies — just some of the Western diet staples that are chock-full of palm oil. Regardless of the devastating environmental impact, it can seem hard to avoid. However, according to new research from the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB), palm oil could be doing more harm than...
CANCER
SlashGear

Palm oil study raises major concerns over role in metastatic cancer

Palm oil is controversial due to its role in deforestation, but the oil is also the subject of a number of studies that raise potential health concerns. The latest among those studies is new research from IRB Barcelona, where scientists found a concerning link between palm oil and cancer metastasis, at least when it comes to tumor cells transplanted into … Continue reading
CANCER
survivornet.com

Fact Check: New Research Suggests Palm Oil Allows Cancer To Spread. But Our Experts Say, No, You Don’t Need to Throw Out Palm Oil Products

New research linking palm oil to the spread of cancer is gaining traction, but our experts say there’s no need to discard palm oil products. The study, which was conducted with mice, found that palm oil could be playing a harmful role inside our bodies — allowing certain kinds of cancer to spread, or metastasize, easily, specially mouth and skin cancers.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Oil#Palm Oil#Chocolate#Cancers
theedgemarkets.com

Palm Oil in the Cancer Spotlight

Nature, a high impact, prestigious peer reviewed science journal, published a landmark study on Nov 10 that could help trigger advanced developments in cancer management. The joint publication was from Spanish and US biomedical researchers, in a mice animal model. For the understanding of our lay readers, the study described...
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Scientists Discover Mechanistic Link Between Palm Oil Fatty Acid and Cancer Metastasis

A new study headed by researchers at the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB) has uncovered how palmitic acid (PA)—a fatty acid commonly found in palm oil—alters the cancer genome, increasing the likelihood that cancer will spread. Other types of fatty acid, including the omega 6 and omega 9 fatty acids found in foods such as olive oil and flax seeds, didn’t have this prometastatic effect. The scientists, headed by Salvador Aznar-Benitah, PhD, ICREA researcher and head of the IRB Stem Cells and Cancer lab, say that while much more research is needed, their results suggest that a diet low that is in palmitic acid could feasibly be effective in slowing down the metastatic process. Aznar-Benitah is co-founder of a company that is developing antibody therapies targeting the underlying process, projects that a clinical trial could start within the next couple of years.
CANCER
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
FIRST For Women

Why You Should Stop Reheating Your Coffee in the Microwave ASAP

Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.
EatThis

One Major Effect Bananas Have on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're uncertain about how good for you bananas really are (thanks to questions about their sugar content, actual potassium level, and debates like these), here's the possible final verdict: A new study reveals why this easy-to-grab, versatile fruit may be an official thumbs-up for your diet. This weekend, digestion and nutrition researchers in Australia are highlighting one benefit of bananas you almost certainly didn't know.
NUTRITION
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
IFLScience

Claims That COVID Jabs Can Be Used To Track You With ‘Luciferase’ Are False – The Substance Isn’t Even In The Vaccine

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy