Fans aren't happy about overzealous foul that erased Saints interception, led to Titans TD

By John Sigler
 6 days ago
The NFL’s overzealous officiating has struck again. Veteran referee Jerome Boger took away Marcus Williams’ extremely clutch end zone interception of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill by claiming that New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss committed a personal foul in roughing the passer, which both kept the ball in Tennessee possession and helped move them up into scoring position. A few plays later Tannehill dove into the end zone to put his team ahead.

It was, well, controversial to say the least. CBS rules expert Gene Steratore said on the game broadcast that no penalty should have been called; Elliss should have tried to atomize himself and teleport through Tannehill rather than collide with him incidentally, I guess. And NFL fans on social media weren’t happy with the game-changing decision:

Nashville Post

Pre-Snap Read: Titans vs. Saints

The Tennessee Titans walked through perhaps the toughest stretch of their 2021 schedule unscathed, and even without Derrick Henry, look to have a direct path to the playoffs. Now the Titans may catch a break this week against the New Orleans Saints, who could potentially be without their do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara. The former Tennessee Volunteer star sat out practice the last two days.
NFL
chatsports.com

Titans' Bud Dupree Won't Return vs. Saints After Suffering Abdominal Injury

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree suffered an abdominal injury in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Dupree spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a five-year contract with the Titans in free agency during the offseason. Tennessee paid up for the...
NFL
Music City Miracles

What are the odds? Titans vs. Saints

This Titans team just keeps finding a way. They’ve rebounded from that embarrassing loss against the Jets to rattle off four tough wins (five straight) against the Chiefs, Bills, Colts and Rams to settle into a 7-2 record. They currently hold the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, despite losing Derrick Henry.
NFL
Fox News

Saints hit with questionable roughing the passer penalty on Titans' Ryan Tannehill, fans up in arms

NFL officials have been unable to sidestep any kind of criticism this season whether it comes to roughing the passer or taunting penalties. In the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, linebacker Kaden Elliss was called for a roughing the passer penalty on Ryan Tannehill. The penalty negated an interception the Titans quarterback threw in the back of the end zone.
NFL
WTVF

Titans Team Report: Titans prepare to host Saints this Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jon Burton and Jim Wyatt are at St. Thomas Sports Park for the Titans' Thursday practice. They break down what the team is doing to prepare to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Check out the Titans Team Report sponsored by Academy...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

