Fans aren't happy about overzealous foul that erased Saints interception, led to Titans TD

The NFL’s overzealous officiating has struck again. Veteran referee Jerome Boger took away Marcus Williams’ extremely clutch end zone interception of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill by claiming that New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss committed a personal foul in roughing the passer, which both kept the ball in Tennessee possession and helped move them up into scoring position. A few plays later Tannehill dove into the end zone to put his team ahead.

It was, well, controversial to say the least. CBS rules expert Gene Steratore said on the game broadcast that no penalty should have been called; Elliss should have tried to atomize himself and teleport through Tannehill rather than collide with him incidentally, I guess. And NFL fans on social media weren’t happy with the game-changing decision: