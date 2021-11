Gabriel Rosado could not have asked for a better setting for one of the standout moments of his pro career. The veteran trialhorse and former title challenger was in the right place at the right time when he flattened unbeaten Bektemir Melikuziev inside of three rounds. Their June 19 clash landed as one of the year’s biggest upsets and knockouts, leaving even Rosado nearly speechless. When it came time to discuss future plans, all he could think about was calling out the evening’s headlining act.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO