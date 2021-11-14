ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Public Libraries closed again Sunday because of online threats

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 6 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Libraries in the city of Spokane will remain closed Sunday because of online threats.

All branches were closed Saturday as police investigated. The library said the closures were out of an abundance of caution to keep staff and the public safe.

The Spokane Police Department confirmed an investigation has been launched, adding that threats of violence were made at “an unidentified library location.”

Spokane Public Library has not announced when libraries will reopen.

No one injured in East Central Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire crews responded to a house fire in the East Central neighborhood Friday morning. According to the fire department, the fire broke out near S Altamont and E Seventh Ave just before 2:30 a.m. Firefighters said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. The cause is...
SPOKANE, WA
Local with tractor helps clear train derailment, SR 28 reopens near Davenport

DAVENPORT, Wash. — State Route 28 has reopened near Davenport thanks to a local with a tractor. A train derailed in the area Friday afternoon, overturning several train cars. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the engine’s placement restricted their crews from clearing some of the cars. As a result, they were expecting an extended closure. That’s when a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting food donations as part of ‘Holidays and Heroes’

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help feeding local families this holiday season. “Holidays and Heroes” is an annual program hosted by the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Explorers, Spokane Valley Police Department and Spokane County Detention Services. The agencies work with local schools to identify children...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Spokane Police detectives solve 1959 cold case murder

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives with the Spokane Police Department have solved a decades-old cold case murder. The case stems from the 1959 disappearance of 9-year-old Candy Rogers. The little girl disappeared while selling Camp Fire mints outside of her home. Her body was found in the woods two weeks later, but the case has never been solved, until now. Police...
SPOKANE, WA
