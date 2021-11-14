Spokane Public Libraries closed again Sunday because of online threats

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Libraries in the city of Spokane will remain closed Sunday because of online threats.

All branches were closed Saturday as police investigated. The library said the closures were out of an abundance of caution to keep staff and the public safe.

The Spokane Police Department confirmed an investigation has been launched, adding that threats of violence were made at “an unidentified library location.”

Spokane Public Library has not announced when libraries will reopen.

