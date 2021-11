Last week I shared a pretty awesome package our friend Shira got from Chase. They had sent her a pretty cool sparkling wine gift box that came with a few bottles and a glass to sip it from. I thought it was a pretty cool marketing effort by Chase for some Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders that had held the card since it first launched. It seemed somewhat random who got it and who didn’t but it was to celebrate the card’s “birthday”. Well, a few days later Shawn received a gift of his own, but it wasn’t sparkling wine. He received a Chase Sapphire Reserve headphones gift box that came with some other stuff as well. We had seen reports of others getting a few weeks back. It appears Chase isn’t done sending them out so keep hope alive!

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO