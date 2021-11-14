ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers G Kevin Dotson Leaves Game Against Lions With Ankle Injury

By Steelers Depot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Heinz Field and they have now suffered yet another injury...

