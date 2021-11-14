ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Dolla Says Deleted Diss Track About Jinder Mahal And Shanky Was All In Good Fun

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago

Top Dolla defends diss track briefly available on social media. This week on SmackDown, Jinder Mahal introduced us to The Real Slim Shanky and proclaimed that Hit Row was more akin to “cringe row.” The brief "rapping" segment featuring Jinder Mahal and Shanky has been the first move that the Indian...

