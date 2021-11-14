ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ognacevic carries Lipscomb past Loyola (MD) 70-65

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cwWa88k00

Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat Loyola (MD) 70-65 on Sunday.

Ahsan Asadullah had 13 points and nine rebounds for Lipscomb (3-1). Greg Jones scored 12 points, KJ Johnson 10 and Will Pruitt had a career-high 10 rebounds.

Cam Spencer had 23 points for the Greyhounds (1-3). Jaylin Andrews added seven rebounds and Veljko Ilic collared seven boards.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel set, plus an early prediction

The 2021 college football regular-season finale will feature a primetime Governor’s Cup clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals. Following Kentucky’s win over New Mexico State on Saturday, the school announced that Cats vs. Cards will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN2. Louisville will enter the game...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md#Loyola#Kj Johnson 10#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
FOX Sports

Martinez carries New Hampshire past St. Joseph's (ME) 98-53

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had 20 points and 10 rebounds as New Hampshire romped past St. Joseph's (Maine) 98-53 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Nick Guadarrama had 13 points for New Hampshire. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 12 points and Sloan Seymour had 10 points. Drew Shea had...
kion546.com

Glover, Kaifes carry Samford past Maryville (TN) 99-78

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover scored 19 points as Samford romped past Maryville (TN) 99-78 in the season opener for both teams. Cooper Kaifes added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Wesley Cardet,Jr. chipped in 15. Felix Uadiale led the Fighting Scots with 24 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
BASKETBALL
WNCT

Jackson carries East Carolina past SC State 70-62

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina opened its 2021-22 campaign Tuesday night with a 70-62 victory over South Carolina State in front of a crowd of 3,605 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates (1-0) secured their 22nd-straight season-opening victory, entering the contest tied with Duke for the longest such streak nationally. The Bulldogs (0-1) […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
charlottestar.com

Hubert Davis wins debut as No. 19 UNC tops Loyola (Md.)

Caleb Love scored 22 points and Brady Manek added 20 helping Hubert Davis score a victory in his first game as head coach of No. 19 North Carolina, which topped Loyola (Md.) 83-67 on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C. Dawson Garcia, a transfer from Marquette, had 12 points and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC 83, Loyola (MD) 67: Three Things Learned

A new season of college basketball is underway in a huge way, with an opening Tuesday like we’ve never seen — just check out this stat!. Within that, of course, was UNC, taking on the Greyhounds of Loyola (Maryland) in Chapel Hill to open up Hubert Davis’ career as head coach. The Tar Heels won comfortably, 83-67, and even though it’s only been one game, I think we can start to draw some tentative conclusions. Here are three that can hopefully be built off as the season continues.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Post and Courier

College of Charleston gets past Lipscomb

John Meeks had 16 points as College of Charleston got past Lipscomb 86-77 on Nov. 12 on Day 2 of the Rising Coaching Classic. Dalton Bolon had 15 points for College of Charleston (2-0). Dimitrius Underwood and added 13 points apiece. Osinachi Smart led the Cougars with 11 rebounds in just 16 minutes of action.
CHARLESTON, SC
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Volleyball Wraps Up Season Friday at Loyola (Md.)

Who: Bucknell (7-17, 3-12 PL) at Loyola (15-10, 7-7 PL) When: Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Where: Reitz Arena – Baltimore, Md. Bucknell visits the Loyola Greyhounds on Friday for its final match of the 2021 season. With a victory, Bucknell would collect its highest Patriot League win total since 2017. The Bison lost 3-1 against the Greyhounds at home back on Oct. 9.
BALTIMORE, MD
bucknellbison.com

Volleyball Falls 3-0 at Loyola (Md.) in Season Finale

BALTIMORE, Md. – Bucknell volleyball concluded its 2021 season at Reitz Arena Friday evening, falling 3-0 to Loyola (Md.). The Bison led much of the way in the second set, which was their strongest of the evening, but 22 attack errors against 21 kills resulted in a -.009 hitting percentage and gave way to the Greyhound victory.
MARYLAND STATE
live5news.com

Andrews scores 30 to lead Loyola (Md.) past SC State 75-65

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) - Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 30 points as Loyola (Maryland) defeated South Carolina State 75-65 on Friday. Andrews hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Cam Spencer had 16 points and six rebounds for Loyola (1-1). Kenneth Jones added 11 points and eight assists. Golden Dike had six points, 18 rebounds and six assists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
live5news.com

Tucker carries College of Charleston past Loyola (Md.) 79-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brenden Tucker had 20 points as College of Charleston defeated Loyola (Md.) 79-72 on Saturday. John Meeks had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for College of Charleston (3-0). Ben Burnham added 11 points. Reyne Smith had 10 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 7 points and 12 rebounds.
CHARLESTON, SC
ABC News

Miles Jr. scores 16 to carry TCU over Nicholls St. 63-50

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Mike Miles Jr. had 16 points as TCU topped Nicholls State 63-50 on Thursday night. Micah Peavy had 10 points for TCU (3-0). Ty Gordon had 12 points for the Colonels (3-2), Devante Carter and Latrell Jones each scored 11. ——— For more AP college basketball...
FORT WORTH, TX
ABC News

Eason propels LSU to 85-46 victory over McNeese

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Sophomore Tari Eason came off the bench to score 19 points and grab a career-high 14 rebounds and LSU breezed to an 85-46 victory over McNeese State in nonconference action Thursday night. Eason sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor and blocked three shots, notching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC News

Virginia Tech wallops St. Francis (PA) in 2nd half, 85-55

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each scored 18 points and Virginia Tech routed St. Francis (PA) in the second half, 85-55 on Thursday night to earn its fourth straight win to start the season. The Hokies have outscored their opposition 309-198. Myles Thompson's jumper with 4:09 left...
BLACKSBURG, VA
ABC News

ABC News

456K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy