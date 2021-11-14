Ognacevic carries Lipscomb past Loyola (MD) 70-65

Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat Loyola (MD) 70-65 on Sunday.

Ahsan Asadullah had 13 points and nine rebounds for Lipscomb (3-1). Greg Jones scored 12 points, KJ Johnson 10 and Will Pruitt had a career-high 10 rebounds.

Cam Spencer had 23 points for the Greyhounds (1-3). Jaylin Andrews added seven rebounds and Veljko Ilic collared seven boards.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com