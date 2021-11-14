ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Township, IN

Putin says no need to escalate Black Sea tensions with NATO, rejects snap drills

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he had rejected a defence ministry proposal to hold snap Black Sea military drills in response to NATO activity because he did not want to escalate tensions in the region. Russia has complained about...

CBS News

U.S. officials warn of possible Russian military incursion into Ukraine

U.S. intelligence officials are warning European allies of a potential Russian military incursion into Ukraine, with the likelihood of one increasing as the weather gets colder. An incursion is weather-dependent, but could happen in a matter of weeks, barring intervention from the West, U.S. officials briefed on the matter told CBS News.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Amid tensions with Russia, White House scrutinizes military exercises in Europe

The White House has asked the Pentagon to provide a rundown of exercises the U.S. military has taken in recent years in Europe to deter Russia, as well as the justification for each mission, as the Biden administration takes stock of military operations in the air, on land and at sea that are designed to check Kremlin power and reassure U.S. allies and partners in Europe.
POTUS
Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Kremlin says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed Nagorno-Karabakh and measures to stabilise the situation there during a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement without elaborating. On Tuesday, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire at their border after Russia...
POLITICS
Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border

WARSAW/VILNIUS (Reuters) – Poland accused Belarus on Sunday of continuing to ferry migrants to its border, despite clearing camps close to the frontier earlier this week, as the country’s prime minister started a tour of Baltic states to seek support in the crisis. Europe accuses Belarus of flying in thousands...
IMMIGRATION
WSAV News 3

US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration’s response. Some Republican lawmakers have been pressing the U.S. to step up military support for Ukraine. But that risks turning what may be mere muscle-flexing by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a full-blown confrontation that only […]
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Will inflation drive Vladimir Putin's escalation in Ukraine?

Will rising inflation rates motivate Vladimir Putin to launch a new military offensive against Ukraine?. The question bears serious attention. After all, Putin appears increasingly concerned about the impact of inflation on the economy and his popularity. The Russian president has just requested amendments to parliamentary legislation to boost the minimum wage by 8.6% in 2022. The Russian labor ministry estimates this will cost an additional $410 million. As shown in the TradingEconomics.com chart below, Russia's inflation rate has steadily increased over the year, now approaching 9%. In part driven by a poor harvest, the inflation rate for food is approaching 11% . This hurts Russian families and undermines Putin's central political narrative — namely that he can provide both sustained order and improvements to living standards.
BUSINESS
Military
Politics
Europe
Russia
Poland reports fewer attempts to cross its border with Belarus

WARSAW (Reuters) – The number of migrants trying to force their way into Poland from Belarus fell again on Friday after an apparent change in tack by Minsk that could help calm a crisis that has mushroomed into a major East-West confrontation. The Polish Border Guard said on Twitter that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says West taking Russia's 'red lines' too lightly

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was taking Russia's warnings not to cross its "red lines" too lightly and that Moscow needed serious security guarantees from the West. In a wide-ranging foreign policy speech, the Kremlin leader also described relations with the...
POLITICS

