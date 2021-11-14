Wintry weekend brings first light coating of snow to central Ohio

An Alberta Clipper zoomed southeast across the lower Great Lakes, bringing wet snow tapering off to flurries and drizzle. Accumulations have been generally less than an inch and confined to grassy surfaces in central Ohio, with melting and wet roads., although locally 1 to 2 inches coated higher terrain east of Delaware and around Bellefontaine.

The pattern of clipper systems dropping into the northern tier of states will reinforce the chilly temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 30s Monday, with some sunshine and a chilly wind. Clouds will increase in the evening as mild air approaches, along with isolated snow showers in the northwest.

Moderating temperatures and sunshine will return Tuesday and part of Wednesday. Temperatures will rise back into the 60s ahead of the next cold front Wednesday afternoon, which will bring rain showers in the evening, followed by another surge of chilly air to finish the week.

Forecast

Tonight: Sprinkles to flurries, windy, cold, slick spots. Low 31

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, evening flurries. High 39

Tuesday: More sunshine, seasonably cool. High 52 (32)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, windy, showers late. High 64 (45)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 49 (41)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 45 (28)

Saturday: Partly sunny, shower late. High 52 (32)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.