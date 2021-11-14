Giro d’Italia director challenges Tadej Pogacar to attempt Giro-Tour double
The director of the Giro d’Italia Mauro Vegni has challenged Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to try to win the Giro-Tour double, suggesting...www.cyclingnews.com
The director of the Giro d’Italia Mauro Vegni has challenged Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to try to win the Giro-Tour double, suggesting...www.cyclingnews.com
Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.https://www.cyclingnews.com
Comments / 0