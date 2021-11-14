Giro d’Italia director challenges Tadej Pogacar to attempt Giro-Tour double

Just a few days after Jonas Vingegaard said he sees no weaknesses in Tadej Pogačar, the two-time Tour de France champion himself has revealed how his rivals can hurt him. Pogačar, who won his second yellow jersey this year as well as two Monuments, was a guest on Geraint Thomas' podcast this week and looked to play down the aura of invincibility he has seemingly developed.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO