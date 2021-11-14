ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Giro d’Italia director challenges Tadej Pogacar to attempt Giro-Tour double

By Stephen Farrand
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The director of the Giro d’Italia Mauro Vegni has challenged Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to try to win the Giro-Tour double, suggesting...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Giro d’Italia organizers outline 7 sprint stages for next year

MILAN — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will feature seven stages best suited to sprinters. In a break with tradition, race organizer RCS Sport has decided to release details of next year’s race in instalments. It was announced last week that the 105th edition of the Giro would start in Hungary – as it was scheduled to do last year before the coronavirus pandemic.
CYCLING
breakingtravelnews.com

Destination Sport Experiences partners with Giro d’Italia

Following the recent launch, Destination Sport Experiences has secured a partnership with RCS Sport to become an official premium tour operator for the 2022 Giro d’Italia and its associated events. As part of the long-term agreement, the sport travel company will offer tours and hospitality experiences, together with the opportunity...
LIFESTYLE
cyclingweekly.com

Tadej Pogačar tells peloton of his weaknesses: 'They shouldn’t be scared of me'

Tadej Pogačar has revealed the ways in which riders in the peloton can beat him in 2022, claiming that they shouldn't be afraid he'll dominate once again. The 23-year-old is seemingly unbeatable as he heads into next season, after three Tour de France stage wins helped him retain the yellow jersey in 2021, a year in which he also secured two Monument victories.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tadej Pogačar
Cyclingnews

Jonas Vingegaard: I don’t see any weaknesses in Pogacar

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) has some important decisions ahead of him as he looks to plot his next move in Grand Tour racing but the young Dane has his heart set on racing the Tour de France next year, even if it means sharing leadership with Primož Roglič. Next year’s Grand...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Giro d'Italia: Five key stages from the 2022 race route

Rather than the traditional big reveal in Milan, the route of the 2022 Giro d’Italia was doled out in installments by press release over the course of the week, seemingly a side-effect of RCS Sport’s ongoing negotiations over domestic television rights for next year. Yet if the manner of delivery was rather underwhelming, the end product was as intriguing as ever.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Grand Tour#Uae Team Emirates#Giro Tour#The Tour De France#Corsa
Cyclingnews

Tadej Pogacar: I can crack really fast, actually

Just a few days after Jonas Vingegaard said he sees no weaknesses in Tadej Pogačar, the two-time Tour de France champion himself has revealed how his rivals can hurt him. Pogačar, who won his second yellow jersey this year as well as two Monuments, was a guest on Geraint Thomas' podcast this week and looked to play down the aura of invincibility he has seemingly developed.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Brunner wins opening round at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross

Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) held off Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) over the final two laps and won the opening day of Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles) took third by just two seconds over Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), while US National Champion Gage Hecht was fifth.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

QuickStep snap up Giro revelation Mauro Schmid

The Swiss rider turned professional with the South African team this season on a two-year neo-professional contract and burst onto the scene with victory on the gravel stage of the Giro d'Italia. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Fuglsang aims for Tour de France Danish Grand Départ after 'disappointing' 2021

Jakob Fuglsang heading to Israel Start-Up Nation seeking a refresh at the end of a year beset by illness and injury. The 36-year-old, who moves on after nine years at the Kazakhstani squad, suffered at the Tokyo Olympics with a virus, broken his collarbone and shoulder blade at the Benelux Tour, and went to the Tour de France suffering side effects from his second COVID-19 vaccine shot.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Mani scores day 1 victory at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross

Caroline Mani (Pactimo Fierce Team) won the opening day of Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross on Saturday in Falmouth, Massachusetts, her third C2 win of the season. She held off Caitlin Bernstein (Easton Overland/ McGovern Cycles) by 20 seconds for the solo victory at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Anna Megale (Trek Cyclocross Collective) finished third, sprinting to the line ahead of Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) and Lauren Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co - Groove Silverthorne).
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Terpstra ready to support Peter Sagan at TotalEnergies

Niki Terpstra has acknowledged that he is unlikely to win the Tour of Flanders again but the veteran Dutchman believes that he still can be of help to his new TotalEnergies teammate Peter Sagan on the cobbles next Spring. Terpstra only confirmed this week that he had signed a new...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy