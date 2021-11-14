Week 12 AP Poll: UCLA Expectedly Absent, Pac-12 Focus Narrows

The Bruins' win against a bottom tier team didn't earn them much national praise in the polls.

The Bruins did their job by beating the Buffaloes, but it wasn't nearly enough to regain the praise of the national media.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) again did not earn a single vote in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Sunday following all the Week 11 contests across the country. The Bruins were in the same spot after losing back-to-back games to Oregon and Utah, and during their bye week last weekend.

The USA Coaches Poll did not provide UCLA with any votes either.

UCLA beat Colorado 44-20 on Saturday, clinching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017 by winning its sixth game of the season.

The Bruins had been a part of every AP Poll in 2021 prior to Week 7, and now they have been left out completely for the fourth time in six weeks. The last time UCLA was in the top 25 was heading into its eventual loss to Arizona State on Oct. 2, when it was ranked No. 20.

Around the conference, Oregon moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 after beating Washington State in Eugene. The Ducks are a unanimous top-five team, sitting at No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

For the first time since Week 7, another Pac-12 team is joining Oregon in the AP top 25. Utah, which had been No. 29 in the receiving votes a week ago, moved up to No. 24 after beating Arizona on the road Saturday.

Oregon and Utah are going to play Week 12 in Salt Lake City, where the Utes haven't lost in front of their home crowd since Sept. 15, 2018. The Ducks are Utes are more than likely going to play again in Las Vegas just a few weeks later in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

No other Pac-12 teams earned votes. Outside of the Oregon and Utah, Arizona State is 7-3 while UCLA and Oregon State are both 6-4. The Sun Devils have appeared in the poll at different points throughout the season, but would likely need to beat the Beavers this weekend to start earning votes again – they had two points in the Coaches Poll, so they have at least a little buzz building.

UCLA does not have a win against a team with a vote in any poll.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Georgia, 10-0 (62 first-place votes)

2. Alabama, 9-1

3. Cincinnati, 10-0

4. Oregon, 9-1

5. Ohio State, 9-1

6. Notre Dame, 9-1

7. Michigan State, 9-1

8. Michigan, 9-1

9. Oklahoma State, 9-1

10. Ole Miss, 8-2

11. Baylor, 8-2

12. Oklahoma, 9-1

13. Wake Forest, 9-1

14. BYU, 8-2

15. UTSA, 10-0

16. Texas A&M, 7-3

17. Houston, 9-1

18. Iowa, 8-2

19. Wisconsin, 7-3

20. Pitt, 8-2

21. Arkansas, 7-3

22. Louisiana Lafayette, 9-1

23 . San Diego State, 9-1

24. Utah, 7-3

25. NC State, 7-3

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah State 12, Kansas State 12, SMU 9, Kentucky 9, Purdue 4

