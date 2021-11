WhatsApp is developing a new “community” feature for its apps, which may be different from existing apps for groups. The beta version of WhatsApp v2.21.21.6 has arrived with many new series indicating an upcoming feature called Community, according to the Arab portal for technical news. These chains are new additions to the platform, indicating work on a new community feature. On the surface, the community functionality may be somewhat similar to the functionality of existing groups as well.

