Fans, media rip refs for 'roughing the passer' call that screwed Saints out of an INT

By John Healy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HG3HD_0cwWZt3p00

The New Orleans Saints know a thing or two about bad penalty calls and the team was once again on the wrong side of one on Sunday.

In the second quarter of a tie game against the Tennessee Titans, Saints defensive back Marcus Williams picked off Ryan Tannehill in the end zone for what should have been a huge momentum-shifting play.

But a flag came out in the backfield against New Orleans.

Linebacker Kaden Elliss had hit Tannehill after the throw and it was ruled roughing the passer.

It was deemed a “blow to the head” but Elliss’ momentum took him into the quarterback and appeared to hit him in the nameplate on the back of the jersey. Players cannot hit the quarterback in the head or aim low for the legs, but it did not appear as if Ellis did either of those things.

Yet, the flag was still thrown and it negated a Saints interception.

Five plays later, the Titans scored to take a 13-6 lead.

Needless to say, Saints fans and football fans and pundits everywhere, were dumbfounded by the penalty and sounded off on social media.

