Motorcyclist dies after late Saturday hit-and-run in Osceola County

A motorcyclist died late Saturday after he was knocked off his bike in a collision with a pickup truck and a car ran him over.

The driver of the car did not stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, which did not identify the motorcycle rider by name.

The crash occurred about 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Isles Of Bellalago Drive and Poinciana Boulevard in Kissimmee.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, 28, was headed north on Poinciana Boulevard when a Ford F-150 truck stopped at an intersection stop sign then turned into the path of the 2008 Suzuki. The crash knocked the rider to the pavement and he was run over by a white car also headed north.

Troopers asked anyone with information about the crash or the driver to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or FHP at 407-737-2213.

