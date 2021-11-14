ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Motorcyclist dies after late Saturday hit-and-run in Osceola County

By Stephen Hudak, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

A motorcyclist died late Saturday after he was knocked off his bike in a collision with a pickup truck and a car ran him over.

The driver of the car did not stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, which did not identify the motorcycle rider by name.

The crash occurred about 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Isles Of Bellalago Drive and Poinciana Boulevard in Kissimmee.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, 28, was headed north on Poinciana Boulevard when a Ford F-150 truck stopped at an intersection stop sign then turned into the path of the 2008 Suzuki. The crash knocked the rider to the pavement and he was run over by a white car also headed north.

Troopers asked anyone with information about the crash or the driver to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or FHP at 407-737-2213.

shudak@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Authorities investigate a two-vehicle crash in Volusia County

Authorities responded to a fatal crash in Volusia County Sunday morning. The crash took place in DeLand near North Kepler road and Periwinkle avenue around 7:20 a.m., said Lt. Kim Montes, Florida High Patrol spokesperson. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, the report included. This crash remains under investigation. nontiveros@orlandosentinel.com ©2021 Orlando Sentinel. Visit ...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

3 found dead from apparent drug overdose, Orange deputies say

Orange County deputy sheriffs found three people dead from an apparent overdose inside a home on Saturday afternoon, the agency said. Deputies arrived at the 3600 block of Leanne Court around 2 p.m. after the victims were discovered, a spokesperson said in an unsigned statement. The victims have not been identified, and there were “no signs of foul play,” according to the agency. ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy