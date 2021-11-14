Winter is coming: Chicago area to see snow, gusty winds and cool temps Sunday

Pedestrians cross the LaSalle Street bridge Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 as colder weather hits downtown Chicago. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

After Friday’s first snowfall, Chicagoans may be anticipating the coming season with a wintry mix of holiday cheer and unmitigated dread.

Those in the former camp should be happy about Sunday’s weather, which was likely to deliver a dusting of snow, gusty winds and temperatures that could dip into the mid-20s at night.

Snow showers developing in Wisconsin were moving southeast during the late morning and early afternoon, said Casey Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. But it’s not time to bring out the sledding gear yet: Chicagoans should expect only minor accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-30s most of the day, Sullivan said, before falling into the 20s at night. Snow is expected to be accompanied by a drizzle of rain.

Winds should peak around 35 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts as strong as 45 mph. The highest winds will be felt west and south of the Chicago metro area and near the lakefront, the weather service said in a social media post.

Sullivan advised drivers of high-profile vehicles like trucks and trailers to watch out for the wind. Everyone should secure loose objects, such as garbage cans or holiday decorations, he said.

“They could very easily blow around in winds like this,” Sullivan said.

More snow is possible Monday, with temperatures warming up to highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front brings them back down later in the day Wednesday, Sullivan said.

For more on the forecast visit the Tribune’s weather page .