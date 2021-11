A total of $10 million in grant funding is available for stabilization payments to substance use disorder treatment providers to assist with pandemic-related expenses. “We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has had negative impacts on the entire drug and alcohol field, including individuals struggling with the disease of addiction and those providing life-saving services,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Jen Smith. “This funding will help providers fill in the gaps to ensure that every Pennsylvanian in need of substance use disorder treatment services is able to access safe, high-quality services.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO