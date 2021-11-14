ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Jerk Cat Spills Water On Sleeping Human's Head (Video)

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First of all, we have so many questions. This person is sleeping in a room with what looks like multiple animals, somehow she is also being recorded?...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
petguide.com

Why Does Your Cat Like Sleeping on Your Head?

Now this is the best “night cap” there is! Have you ever wondered why your cat chooses to sleep on top of your head at night?. Does your cat prefer sleeping on your pillow at night, above your head or maybe even on your head? It’s cute, isn’t it? But you gotta admit that it can also be a bit annoying sometimes. After all, with the rest of the bed to lie on, why would your cat choose to sleep—and maybe even snore—above your head?
PETS
Apartment Therapy

My Aging Dog Would Always Sleep on the Floor — Until I Bought This Dog Bed (and It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If search histories hold our deepest truths (and I personally think they do), one look at mine would indicate how many times I’ve asked Google, “Why does my dog sleep on the floor?” While my nine-year-old dog has three perfectly fine beds — one in the living room, another in my dad’s office, and the last in my parents’ bedroom — he would always sleep on the hardwood floor beside one of those beds or on my parents’ bed.
PET SERVICES
capecod.com

Waggin’ Wednesday: Shy Cat Seeking Quiet Home (Watch Video)

Erica is a shy, but sweet 6 year old female domestic shorthair cat looking for her new home. Erica is a shy lady and while she may be a little wary at first, it passes quickly. She’s very gentle and after getting over her initial shyness, she will let you...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat People#Jerk#Spills
leedaily.com

Bear Licks Woman as She Browses Tiktok in Terrifying Encounter

Have you ever had a terrifying encounter with a wild animal and that too in your yard?. Sounds like an absurd thing to happen to someone in their yard but if you think this is too bizarre and cannot happen, you’re in for a run because Melanie Porter has shared her terrifying story and it is everything you wouldn’t expect could ever happen to you.
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

Jaws of Life used to save deer from slow death in Colorado

On Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the report of a deer stuck in the metal bar railing of a fence. Upon arriving at the scene, it was decided that the best way to free the deer would be to use a tool called the 'Jaws of Life,' which is a hydraulic-extrication rescue tool often used in severe traffic collisions. The tool is able to cut through strong materials and can sometimes be used to pry a gap open.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
FIRST For Women

Why You Should Stop Reheating Your Coffee in the Microwave ASAP

Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.
Best Life

If You See a Tree That Looks Like This, Call Officials Immediately

We don't like to think about it, but our yards are full of things that can harm us. Maybe it's a snake hiding alongside your garden hose, or a venomous spider just waiting to bite. But it could also be something as unassuming as a tree. Over past year, a number of experts have issued warnings about one kind of tree in particular, which could be a serious potential danger to you or someone else. Read on to find out what tree you should be keeping an eye out for.
wbrc.com

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
EatThis

One Major Effect Bananas Have on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're uncertain about how good for you bananas really are (thanks to questions about their sugar content, actual potassium level, and debates like these), here's the possible final verdict: A new study reveals why this easy-to-grab, versatile fruit may be an official thumbs-up for your diet. This weekend, digestion and nutrition researchers in Australia are highlighting one benefit of bananas you almost certainly didn't know.
NUTRITION
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get a Blood Test, Experts Warn

Your skin is your body's largest organ, and while many of us focus on keeping it looking youthful and wrinkle-free, it could also be a vehicle through which other parts of your body signal that an illness or disease is brewing. Sudden onset of blistering, scaliness, discoloration, or a rash could point to an autoimmune condition, an allergy, a virus, or even heart disease. And if you notice a particular rash in one area in particular, it may be time to reach out to a doctor for some bloodwork. Read on to find out more about the unique facial rash that's often misdiagnosed.
SKIN CARE
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy