The Carolina Panthers have had a difficult time in their own stadium this season, especially over the past three games. In consecutive home losses to Philadelphia, Minnesota and New England, the Panthers have struggled offensively. The crowd in Charlotte has too often been either quiet or overrun by opposing fans. The Panthers have largely played better on the road in 2021 and haven’t won a home game in the past two months, as head coach Matt Rhule pointed out Friday.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO