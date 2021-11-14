ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker to make debut vs. Spurs; Carmelo Anthony will start

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Talen Horton-Tucker will make his season debut against the San Antonio Spurs prior to tipoff.

Horton-Tucker, the third-year guard, has been out since the preseason with a thumb injury. He got off to a promising start in the preseason because he shot 36.4% from deep on 3.7 attempts, which would be career-highs for him if sustained for an entire season.

Shooting has been Horton-Tucker’s primary weakness on offense, but he showed improvements.

Horton-Tucker will be inserted into the starting lineup, and Vogel said Carmelo Anthony will also make his first start this season. Vogel likes Anthony coming off the bench, but this is the game for Vogel to see what the 37-year-old forward looks like right out of the gate.

Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley and Anthony Davis are the other starters.

