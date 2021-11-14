Meet Taylor Lautner’s Fiancee Taylor Dome: Details About the Nurse Who Stole the ‘Twilight’ Star’s Heart

Michael Simon/Startraks

Taylor Lautner proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome, on November 11, 2021.

“11.11.2021. And just like that, all my wishes came true,” the Twilight alum captioned his engagement announcement via Instagram.

Lautner, 29, surprised his lady love with a floor covered in red rose petals, as countless rose bouquets surrounded the duo in front of a fireplace and red neon sign that spelled out his last name, according to the photos they shared on social media. As the traditional gentleman he is, the Abduction star got down on one knee while his fiancée covered her mouth in shock in one photo.

The nurse posted the same picture via Instagram. “My absolute best friend, I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” she wrote in the caption.

The actor then added a photo of Dome showing off her engagement ring. “Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome,” he wrote in a second Instagram post. “You love me unconditionally … You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”

The two became inseparable since 2018, when the Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D star made his relationship Instagram official that October.

While Taylor is known for his acting career, his future wife is not an A-lister. Keep reading to find out more about Taylor Lautner’s fiancée, Taylor Dome.

Courtesy of Taylor Lautner/Instagram

Taylor Dome Is a Nurse

Taylor is a registered nurse, having graduated from the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California in December 2019.

She posted a video via Instagram of her walking the stage at the ceremony in her purple graduation gown, smiling as she received her pin.

“Yesterday was the end to a chapter in my life which has been the most challenging yet so rewarding,” Taylor captioned the post. Not only have I grown as a nurse but as a young woman. I am so thankful for everything this nursing program has taught me, the life long friend it has given me, & so so grateful for my support system that has stuck by me throughout it. Nursing has become one of my biggest passions and I can’t wait to start working and saving lives!”

Tay’s beau celebrated her achievement as well.

“This angel just graduated Nursing School and I couldn’t be more proud,” he captioned an Instagram post of the duo posing at her graduation. “I’ve seen the ups and downs, the tears and joy the last two years has brought you and I truly do not know how you do it. You have the worlds largest heart and I’m so thankful to have you in my life. Love you @taydome.”

Taylor Dome Is Also an Influencer

With over 100,000 Instagram followers, Tay shows off her style as both a YouTube and social media influencer. She’s partnered with companies, such as Too Faced Cosmetics, Lull mattresses and FLO Vitamins.

Taylor Dome Is Close Friends With Taylor Lautner’s Sister

Tay is buddy-buddy with Taylor’s little sister, Makena Moore, who even introduced the two to one another.

The three amigos have been on a couple of outings together over the course of Taylor and Taylor’s relationship.

“Bean there, done that,” the actor captioned a funny Instagram post in July 2019, of the three visiting Chicago.