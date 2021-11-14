ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dodges question on whether he would support Trump in 2024 if he is the GOP nominee

By Katie Balevic
Business Insider
 6 days ago
Chris Christie dodged questions about whether he would support Donald Trump in a 2024 presidential bid. LM Otero/AP
  • Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dodged questions about whether he would support Donald Trump if he becomes the GOP nominee for president in 2024.
  • Christie, who ran for president in 2016 against Trump and a slew of other Republicans, is said to be weighing his own run in 2024.
  • Trump has teased his decision to run for president in 2024 but has not committed to the race.

Business Insider

