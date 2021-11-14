ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I supported Fuente until the ND..

Cover picture for the articleI don’t have faith in him any longer. I...

I am seated right behind him and

I know what you are referring to. He kept talking about erasing riding time when he should have been saying riding time no longer a factor.
A note from Justin Fuente

Virginia Tech has agreed to mutually part ways with head football coach Justin Fuente, Whit Babcock announced on Tuesday morning. Included in the press release was a note from Fuente as he departs Blacksburg. “On behalf of Jenny and our family, I would like to thank President Sands, Whit and...
I expected Fuente to be fired today.

We don’t want to wait until mid December, do we? I guess to save $2.5 million Whit will. Right now, we are probably at our lowest point in 20 years. National talking heads even agreeing it’s over for Fuente.
Blake Anderson
Nothing says closet hoo like a visor

Y or N. We want our next coach to be one of those guys that wears a visor? -- UpstateSCHokie 11/20/2021 2:12PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Joe hopefully has.....

A situation he is comfortable and happy with. He seems to like to play with the ball in his hands and that was not going to be the focus at VT even if he did get more PT. Hopefully this will be a win/win for all sides.
Agreed he will dial in

@GCHokie34 how does our 5 not shooting we’ll from 3 effect the offensive? -- VermontDDS 11/20/2021 12:59PM. Yes, and they've missed short/long not left/right - a good sign ** -- vtbball80 11/20/2021 4:31PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
#Fuente
I think it could exceed ‘18-‘19 results but that team

Had more talent by a decent margin and would be favored in a mythical matchup. Think we need Storm to go full beast mode to be really good because you are not quite sure what you’ll get from everyone else offensively.
Not to have heap excessive praise on MY but Brent's pressers

Was more of an army platoon leader angle of me and my men against the world whereas MY is more of a general saying it is about Virginia Tech. You can get stirred listening to his references on Cassell Colesium and the fans.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente: ‘I love Keshawn King’

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King’s teammates surrounded him on the sidelines at Lane Stadium on Saturday and wouldn’t let him go until everyone got the chance to give him a little dap. That extended celebration came on the heels of King putting the Hokies up 14-0 against...
I get the financial argument

I'm just against anything that gives more power and influence to a "committee" vs games played on the field. this current "committee" structure is sickening. sure go to 12- just make it 12 conference champions :) 6+2 !
Mike London was a great recruiter

UVa averaged 6th in the ACC during his tenure. They sucked on the field. If recruiting is our next HCs only skill, we will suck and probably worse than we did under Fuente.
Desirable Traits In Virginia Tech’s Next Football Coach

What should Virginia Tech be looking for in it’s next head football coach? We’ve assembled a team of writers to discuss the matter. The panelists are Eric Carr (VTizzle on the boards), GMSA Hokie, Brandon Patterson, and Chris Coleman. Opinions are hot and heavy amongst the fanbase on what qualities...
A targeted recruit is gonna be there tonight?

Hokie Wrestling Twitter is ON FIRE today with a fantastic graphic ** -- AirborneHokie96 11/19/2021 09:51AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Rumor about Clawson WF

Don’t think the big 20 contributors who bought Fuente contract will think this is a good return on investment . Need to think bigger than Wake Forest. Although safe hire, but not the vision for me to get excited with the $400 million campaign underway and vision for the future.
But but but it is change. Change is always good, right??

Seriously? we've never seen Price do anything besides being a DL coach -- hokietom87 11/19/2021 2:28PM. Wait. Why not JHam? Price has no experience as DC. JHam does. ** -- YBYSAIAHokie 11/19/2021 1:32PM. Price was Co-DC and DC at Marshall. He probably has more DC experience than -- 91HokieBob 11/20/2021...
Wow, what a stark contrast in the presser with JC. He nailed it

Speaking personally, left me ready to get behind him 100% and ready to run through a wall. I still remember his fire that he had as a player as our times coincided. Very personable, honest and interactive. Great job JC even if only in an interim basis.
