I supported Fuente until the ND..

Of month, from any list of top candidates from internet searches. Go back and read TSL in 2019 when a Fu led VT team destroyed Clawson. Nobody wanted him until his 1 magical year this year. I stand by my take on Huff as well.
Virginia Tech has agreed to mutually part ways with head football coach Justin Fuente, Whit Babcock announced on Tuesday morning. Included in the press release was a note from Fuente as he departs Blacksburg. “On behalf of Jenny and our family, I would like to thank President Sands, Whit and...
We don’t want to wait until mid December, do we? I guess to save $2.5 million Whit will. Right now, we are probably at our lowest point in 20 years. National talking heads even agreeing it’s over for Fuente.
A situation he is comfortable and happy with. He seems to like to play with the ball in his hands and that was not going to be the focus at VT even if he did get more PT. Hopefully this will be a win/win for all sides.
@GCHokie34 how does our 5 not shooting we’ll from 3 effect the offensive? -- VermontDDS 11/20/2021 12:59PM. Yes, and they've missed short/long not left/right - a good sign ** -- vtbball80 11/20/2021 4:31PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
They have about as many 4 & 5 star players as the rest of the Atlantic... -- EDGEMAN 11/20/2021 2:17PM. I can't believe this is the best quarterback on their roster ** -- Maroon Baboon 11/20/2021 1:12PM. Signing top 5 classes year in & year out will do that for...
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world finally received some welcomed news about former NFL star Deion Sanders. Over the past few weeks, Sanders has been away from the sideline. The Jackson State head coach has missed a month of football as he recovers from complications after his foot surgery.
Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
Had more talent by a decent margin and would be favored in a mythical matchup. Think we need Storm to go full beast mode to be really good because you are not quite sure what you’ll get from everyone else offensively.
Was more of an army platoon leader angle of me and my men against the world whereas MY is more of a general saying it is about Virginia Tech. You can get stirred listening to his references on Cassell Colesium and the fans.
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King’s teammates surrounded him on the sidelines at Lane Stadium on Saturday and wouldn’t let him go until everyone got the chance to give him a little dap. That extended celebration came on the heels of King putting the Hokies up 14-0 against...
I'm just against anything that gives more power and influence to a "committee" vs games played on the field. this current "committee" structure is sickening. sure go to 12- just make it 12 conference champions :) 6+2 !
What should Virginia Tech be looking for in it’s next head football coach? We’ve assembled a team of writers to discuss the matter. The panelists are Eric Carr (VTizzle on the boards), GMSA Hokie, Brandon Patterson, and Chris Coleman. Opinions are hot and heavy amongst the fanbase on what qualities...
Don’t think the big 20 contributors who bought Fuente contract will think this is a good return on investment . Need to think bigger than Wake Forest. Although safe hire, but not the vision for me to get excited with the $400 million campaign underway and vision for the future.
Seriously? we've never seen Price do anything besides being a DL coach -- hokietom87 11/19/2021 2:28PM. Wait. Why not JHam? Price has no experience as DC. JHam does. ** -- YBYSAIAHokie 11/19/2021 1:32PM. Price was Co-DC and DC at Marshall. He probably has more DC experience than -- 91HokieBob 11/20/2021...
Speaking personally, left me ready to get behind him 100% and ready to run through a wall. I still remember his fire that he had as a player as our times coincided. Very personable, honest and interactive. Great job JC even if only in an interim basis.
Comments / 0