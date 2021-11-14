Great points

Picture your grandparents’ house and feel the warmth of cozy memories settling around you. We’re willing to bet your grandparents had framed photos on the wall, and staring up at those faces of loved ones brought joy to both you and your family. That’s because being surrounded by smiling memories is a fantastic way to build comfort in a home, whether you’re a grandparent or not. Unfortunately, printing photos is at an all-time low thanks to modern technology. Why frame it when you can Instagram it, right? But even when framing is an option, it’s not only expensive but also can...

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO