Auburn church receives grants for organ, facilities study

By The Citizen staff
 6 days ago
Christopher Fuller, of Kerner & Merchant Pipe Organ Builders in Syracuse, takes apart the E.M. Skinner pipe organ during a historical restoration project at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn in January 2021. Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn has announced its receipt of two grants to support capital projects at the 17 William St. church.

The Joseph G. Bradley Charitable Foundation in Philadelphia awarded the church $85,000 toward the restoration of its E.M. Skinner pipe organ, the church announced in a news release.

Following the $400,000 restoration by Kerner & Merchant Organ Builders of East Syracuse, the organ is being reinstalled at the church in anticipation of being played at Christmas. It was first installed in 1926, and consists of 2,069 pipes and a 600-pound console. The church also received $25,000 from the Emerson Foundation last year to support the organ's restoration.

Westminster has also received a $5,000 matching grant from the New York Landmarks Conservancy's Sacred Sites Program to support a facilities condition study. The study was completed this fall by Beardsley Architects + Engineers, and outlines priorities for repair, maintenance and improvement on the church campus. The grant was matched by $5,000 from the D.E. French Foundation last year.

For more information, visit westminsterauburn.org.

NBC News

'More Bubbas, no Black pastors': Attorney for man accused of killing Arbery decried as racist

Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked if they supported Black Lives Matter, if they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and if they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
SOCIETY
The Hill

Rittenhouse after trial: 'Self-defense is not illegal'

Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday said after his acquittal in his homicide trial that "self-defense is not illegal." During a brief interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson 's film crew following the Wisconsin jury's verdict Friday afternoon, Rittenhouse was asked how he felt after being acquitted of all charges against him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Rittenhouse acquittal sparks protests in cities across the US

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two protesters and injured another last year, sparked protests in cities across the United States this weekend. In Chicago, civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson led a demonstration on Saturday through the city’s downtown area, including on its busy commercial...
DRINKS
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
