Auburn church receives grants for organ, facilities study

Christopher Fuller, of Kerner & Merchant Pipe Organ Builders in Syracuse, takes apart the E.M. Skinner pipe organ during a historical restoration project at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn in January 2021. Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn has announced its receipt of two grants to support capital projects at the 17 William St. church.

The Joseph G. Bradley Charitable Foundation in Philadelphia awarded the church $85,000 toward the restoration of its E.M. Skinner pipe organ, the church announced in a news release.

Following the $400,000 restoration by Kerner & Merchant Organ Builders of East Syracuse, the organ is being reinstalled at the church in anticipation of being played at Christmas. It was first installed in 1926, and consists of 2,069 pipes and a 600-pound console. The church also received $25,000 from the Emerson Foundation last year to support the organ's restoration.

Westminster has also received a $5,000 matching grant from the New York Landmarks Conservancy's Sacred Sites Program to support a facilities condition study. The study was completed this fall by Beardsley Architects + Engineers, and outlines priorities for repair, maintenance and improvement on the church campus. The grant was matched by $5,000 from the D.E. French Foundation last year.

For more information, visit westminsterauburn.org.