Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne Connect On Beautiful Touchdown To Cap Off 99-Yard Drive By Patriots Offense

FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones had himself an afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots rookie quarterback turned in his best game of the season, logging his first career three-touchdown game.

Jones threw two of those touchdown passes in the first half of New England’s 45-7 beatdown of the Browns, including a beautiful 23-yard scoring strike to Kendrick Bourne in the second quarter. That touchdown pass capped off an 11-play, 99-yard drive by the New England offense to give the Patriots a 21-7 lead.

It was a beautiful bullet throw by Jones, and an even nicer catch by Bourne on New England’s third touchdown of the afternoon.

Jones was surgical on Sunday, completing 19 of his 23 passes for 198 yards and those three scores. He threw a touchdown to Hunter Henry to cap off New England’s first possession, which tied the game at 7-7.

He had another touchdown strike early in the fourth quarter, again finding Henry to give New England a 38-7 lead. After the wins, Jones credited the Patriots for having a complete team win on Sunday.

“That’s what happens when you play football like that,” he said. “You score a lot of points and it becomes way more fun and you’re scoring touchdowns and the defense is going out, they are getting stops. Special teams are making their plays, so it’s just a three-level game and when we click on all cylinders, we can be pretty good.”