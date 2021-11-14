ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana police get millions to help combat reckless driving

By Associated Press
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVw6n_0cwWW0rQ00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police departments across Indiana are sharing in millions of dollars in federal grants intended to help curb reckless driving that’s led to an increase in fatal crashes during the pandemic.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute recently awarded the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department $1.5 million for the effort, Indiana State Police is getting $1 million and nearly 200 other police departments will divvy up a remaining $4 million.

Police will use the money to conduct “zero tolerance” overtime patrols and sobriety checkpoints, mostly during specific enforcement periods. The first enforcement period will take place around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Thanksgiving#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRTV

WRTV

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy