Syracuse head coach Dino Babers compares Damien Alford to the Disney character "Bambi." Alford, a freshman wide receiver, is developing his skill set and learning from the older players and coaches around him, the same way that Bambi needs his mom to take care of him and show him the ropes at the start of the story, Babers said.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO