With Virginia missing star quarterback Brennan Armstrong, Notre Dame rolled to an easy win in Charlottesville. By simply earning the victory, the Irish held steady in the latest ESPN Power Rankings. While some might have preferred that the win give ESPN cause to move the Irish up a spot, it still is nice to see the Irish still in the top 10. Here is the complete top 10 of the Power Rankings through Week 11:

10. Wake Forest

9. Oklahoma State

8. Notre Dame

7. Michigan

6. Michigan State

5. Ohio State

4. Oregon

3. Cincinnati

2. Alabama

1. Georgia