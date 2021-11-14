ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does this analyst think Uiagalelei is still 'the guy' for Clemson at QB?

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

On The Huddle on the ACC Network, former Florida State quarterback and current ACCN analyst E.J. Manuel gave some thoughts on Clemson’s quarterback situation following the Tigers’ 44-7 win over UConn on Saturday at Death Valley.

Starter D.J. Uiagalelei completed 21-of-44 passes for 241 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Saturday’s game. His 241 yards were a season high and his 44 attempts tied his career high set at Notre Dame last season.

Backup Taisun Phommachanh came in for one possession in the first half and provided Clemson’s offense with a spark, completing his lone pass attempt for 33 yards and recording three carries for 16 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run that marked his first career rushing touchdown.

That was the only series Phommachanh played, though, because of a shoulder injury.

“I think it was a good changeup to have him come in and obviously do a little bit throwing the football,” Manuel said. “But I think that’s part of this package that they have for him — go in, do some runs. He’s athletic. But I still think DJ’s the guy.”

In 10 games this season, Uiagalelei has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 1,752 yards and eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns on 85 carries, averaging 2.8 yards per attempt.

Phommachanh, meanwhile, has played in five games this season and completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 131 yards and one touchdown with one interception, while rushing for 69 yards and a touchdown on 11 totes.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

